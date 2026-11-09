TenTrade brings financial market experts together to promote trading education in Lagos

Financial services company, TenTrade, has brought together financial market experts, traders and industry stakeholders in Lagos to discuss ways of expanding participation in financial markets and preparing the next generation of traders.

The gathering, held in Ikeja on Saturday, November 7, 2026, was themed, “One Community, One Future: Building the Next Generation of Traders.”

The event featured discussions on financial market education, trading opportunities and the future of the trading industry in Africa.

Speaking at the event, Wilfred Obasi, Regional Director for Africa at TenTrade, identified impatience and the desire to make quick money as major challenges confronting young traders.

“For young traders, they are not patient enough. People want to make quick money. It is why we are making the event work today to enlighten young traders,” Obasi said.

He explained that the event was organised to expose young people to the realities of financial trading and help them develop the patience and knowledge required to navigate the market.

Obasi also spoke about the company’s international expansion, noting that TenTrade had grown from operating in one or two regions to having a presence in about 30 countries, including Kenya, Ghana, Nigeria and Indonesia.

He attributed the company’s growth to its emphasis on building trust and empowering clients.

“We make sure that we do not overpromise. We empower our clients and we do well for them,” he said.

Also speaking, Ademola Adeagbo, Head of Education at TenTrade Africa, urged traders to prioritise risk management, discipline and trading psychology to achieve consistency in the financial markets.

He identified fear, greed, fear of missing out (FOMO) and revenge trading as common emotional traps that could undermine trading decisions and expose traders to losses.

Adeagbo stressed that traders must develop the discipline to manage risks and avoid making decisions based on emotions.

Similarly, Kehinde Shogeke, TenTrade’s Sales Team Lead, said traders needed adequate market knowledge, sufficient capital and discipline to improve their chances of navigating the financial markets.

He observed that many people entered forex trading without understanding its fundamentals, viewing it instead as an opportunity to make quick money.

“Most traders or new traders see forex as a get-rich-quickly scheme. There is a basic knowledge of the market that they must have. Have a good knowledge, capital and discipline,” he said.

Shogeke further explained that TenTrade offered different account options to accommodate traders with varying needs, including regular brokerage and funded accounts.

According to him, the company’s regular brokerage offering provides up to six types of accounts, while its equity account allows traders to access up to $500,000.

He described the combination of brokerage and funded trading accounts as one of the company’s distinctive offerings.

Meanwhile, a TenTrade partner, Peace Ohikhena, said her relationship with the company had helped her establish a forex trading community with more than 2,000 members.

“My experience has been great. Apart from being a trader, I am also a partner. My partnership with TenTrade has helped me to build my own community of traders because I own a forex community currently of over 2,000 members,” she said.

Ohikhena, who travelled from Port Harcourt to attend the Lagos event, described the opportunity to learn and interact with other participants as worthwhile.

“My journey down to Lagos from Port Harcourt for this event is worth it. I am someone who is always open to learn and I am glad I did this,” she added.

Similarly, Lilian Aniche, TenTrade’s Business Development and Partnership Manager, who said she joined the company about four months ago, described her experience as exciting, identifying its people and support system as factors that distinguished it from other platforms.

“I recently joined TT about four months ago, and it’s been an exciting experience so far. What’s sets TT is its people. It is easy to get products but what makes the entire products of TT different is its people,” she said.

TenTrade operates under Evalanch Ltd, which is licensed and regulated by the Seychelles Financial Services Authority (FSA), with licence number SD082.

The company’s website also warns that trading contracts for difference (CFDs), including forex, involves significant risks and could result in the loss of an investor’s entire investment.