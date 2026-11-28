No bets on impulse. No chasing miracles. An AfroPari player from Burkina Faso has made a net profit of over 14 millions $ from ten bets, all placed live. Her idea? While everyone else waits for goals, she bets there won’t be many.

One match, one slip

Her biggest win: over 6,800 $ on a match in Switzerland

Plenty of bettors stuff their slips with five, six, even ten events, dreaming of a huge payout, but not her: one event, sensible odds.

Betting on silence

She watches the game, feels the tempo, and only then makes her move.

She’s after tight, cagey matches where nobody wants to take risks. Most of her bets are on goals staying under a certain line, sometimes in the first half only.

Best example? Hoffenheim vs Schalke 04. She backed this one twice: first the first half, then the full match. Two bets, two hits.

Not just Europe, not just football

Big names aren’t her thing. Europe’s top leagues, yes, but also Colombia, Hong Kong and even ice hockey. It doesn’t matter who’s playing. What matters is how the game is going.

An approach, not a recipe

You could look at her ten slips and see a method worth copying. It isn’t one. It’s simply how she lives the game: patience, attention, one bet at a time. And nothing was settled in advance: a last-minute goal, a penalty, a defensive slip – and everything could have turned.

Above all, her story shows you don’t have to chase big odds. It doesn’t show there’s a sure way to win. Betting is still a game, and chance is never far away.

When luck has the final word

For those who’d rather trust fate, AfroPari runs JackPot on Sport every month. Players who bet on sports during the month, pre-match or live, and reach a total of 7,287,404 NGN. FCFA are entered into the draw. At the end of the month, 30 winners are picked at random.

Watch, wait, and let the pitch decide.

18+ · Play responsibly