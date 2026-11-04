Teenager pushed down from two-storey building in Imo dies

By Emmanuel Iheaka, Owerri

Seventeen-year-old Chiamaka Chukwuokore, who was allegedly pushed from a two-storey building by Ifeanyi Chukwu Joseph, has died after medical personnel battled to save her life.

Ifeanyi, said to be a boyfriend to Chiamaka’s aunt, had reportedly pushed her down from the building at Mbonu Ojike Street, Ikenegbu Layout, Owerri, on Sunday, following an altercation between him and the victim.

The incident led to the arrest of Ifeanyi, who the police said is still in their custody.

The spokesman of the police in the state, Henry Okoye, in a statement on Wednesday, confirmed Chiamaka’s death, adding that investigations were still ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“The Imo State Police Command wishes to inform the public that 17-year-old Chiamaka Chukwuokore, who was allegedly pushed from a two-storey building by Ifeanyi Chukwu Joseph, aged 26, on November 1, 2026, along Mbonu Ejike Street, Ikeneagbu, Owerri, has sadly died.

“The victim, who sustained serious injuries from the incident, was rushed to a hospital for medical attention but unfortunately succumbed to her injuries in the evening of November 3, 2026, while receiving treatment.

“The suspect remains in police custody as investigations continue to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and ensure that justice is served.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Audu Garba Bosso, commiserates with the family of the deceased and assures the public that a thorough investigation is ongoing.

“The Command urges members of the public to remain calm, avoid spreading unverified information and allow the police to carry out their duties professionally,” the statement read.