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By Emem Idio

YENAGOA — It was tears and wailing at the Azikoro Cemetery in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, yesterday, as victims of Friday’s boat mishap in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of the state, were laid to rest in a mass burial.

The burial, which commenced at about 11am, ended at 4pm, when the last batch of bodies, wrapped in black plastic bags, were brought to the cemetery in ambulances.

The exercise was supervised by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Nimibofa Ayawei, and the Commissioner for Environment, Mr. Ebi Ololo, alongside other government officials.

The cemetery was enveloped by a foul stench from the bodies, some of which had begun to decompose, as grieving relatives, friends and sympathisers gathered to witness the burial.

Many mourners broke down in tears, while others stood in groups, speaking in hushed tones as the remains of their loved ones were lowered into shallow graves.

One of the bereaved relatives, Timipreye Diepreye, who said she lost seven family members in the tragedy, faulted the manner in which relatives were informed about the mass burial.

She said the family would have made arrangements for coffins for their deceased relatives, particularly those whose bodies were recovered on Friday, if they had been adequately informed ahead of the exercise.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Community Development Committee, CDC, of Ukubie community, Mr. Ruben Kemelate, said the tragedy had plunged the entire community into mourning, with hardly any family left untouched by the loss.

Kemelate, who disclosed that his elder sister also died at the Federal Medical Centre, said the scale of the tragedy had left the community devastated.

He said: “We are in a very sad mood. Every family is affected. There is no family that is not affected. Like me particularly, my elder sister died in the FMC. So, every family is in a sad mood. We are in a very sad mood as a community.

“So far so good, we have recovered 35 bodies and we have buried 29. We buried one on the first day, one seven-year-old boy. And today (yesterday) we have buried 28 corpses.

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