By Cynthia Alo & Kafayat Kokumo

LAGOS—Lagos State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Mr. Adedeji Doherty, yesterday, promised to exempt teachers and doctors from paying taxes, if elected governor, saying his administration will use increased Federal allocations to improve healthcare, education and welfare of residents.



Doherty, who made the promise during an interview on a Channels Television programme, said he would also introduce a tax card that would enable residents unable to afford the existing tax burden to pay N10,000 annually and enjoy subsidies on drugs and transportation.



He said: “When I am governor, I will transfer these palliatives, these subsidies to my people. For instance, the doctors will not pay tax. For instance, the teachers will not pay tax. Those two groups will not pay tax.



“Out of this N250 billion plus, I will transfer it into cards, whereby for those that cannot pay N50,000 per year in tax, I will create a card that you can pay N10,000 per year in tax, but you will get a subsidy in your drugs and you will get a subsidy in your transportation.

This is giving money back to the people of Lagos State because I have it. Mr President has given it to me and I am giving it to you.”

The PDP candidate also promised free education, saying the funds available to the state would enable him to implement the policy.

Justifying the proposed tax exemption for doctors, he said: “We need close to about 15,000 doctors in Lagos State as we speak, but right now we have only about 3,000. So, if 3,000 doctors are not paying tax, please give me a break.”

He described teachers as critical to the state’s future, arguing that they must receive proper training and support to prepare children for leadership and professional responsibilities.

Doherty further condemned attacks on political activities and disclosed that some people he described as area boys had pulled down his campaign posters around Oregun and the Third Mainland Bridge.

He said his Director-General had reported the incident to the police, adding that he would visit the Department of State Services, DSS.