Japan Football Association (JFA) honorary president Kozo Tashima holds a press conference at Prince Takamado Memorial JFA YUME Field in Chiba, east of Tokyo, on November 20, 2026. (Photo by Rie KIKUCHI / AFP)

FIFA presidential candidate Kozo Tashima said Wednesday that he planned to serve only one term of four years if he beats Gianni Infantino and Philippe Diallo in March’s election.

Japan’s Tashima has pledged to restore “integrity” to world football’s governing body and is one of three names on the ballot along with current president Infantino and French football chief Diallo.

Infantino has faced stinging criticism over his aborted plan to allow private investment into the World Cup but he retains considerable support for his bid for a fourth and final term.

Tashima admits that he has only an outside chance of winning but pledged to make his time in charge brief if he is elected.

“I am currently putting together a manifesto but basically I plan to serve for one term of four years,” the 69-year-old told reporters in Tokyo.

“In those four years I plan to focus on changing governance at FIFA. I believe we have to make the processes within FIFA more transparent.”

Tashima said last week that he was not “at this point” thinking of dropping out of the race in order to give Diallo a straight fight against Infantino.

Diallo has Europe’s backing and is seen as the likelier candidate to unseat the current president.

Tashima said he had spoken to Diallo by phone and intends to meet him in person in Europe.

He said they were both “heading in the same direction” and would consult over tactics.

“As we go forward, if we continue to communicate we may find our direction does indeed align or we may find we have some differences,” he said.

“The main goal is to bring FIFA back onto the right track, and we are looking at various options to achieve that.”