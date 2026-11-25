By Femi Bolaji

JALINGO — Youths and supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Taraba State have assured President Bola Tinubu of a peaceful reception ahead of his anticipated campaign visit to the state for the 2027 general elections.

The youths, who also declared their readiness to mobilise support for the President and other APC candidates, made the pledge during a solidarity road walk in Tella Town, Wuryo Ward, Gassol Local Government Area.

They also expressed appreciation to Tinubu for appointing Taraba indigenes to strategic positions in his administration.

The convener of the road walk and Senior Special Assistant to Governor Agbu Kefas on Youth Mobilisation, Hon. Acho Righteous, described the turnout as evidence of growing support for the APC and its preparedness for the 2027 elections.

Righteous commended the APC National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, for strengthening the party’s national structure and advancing its unification agenda, particularly in Taraba, which recently transitioned from PDP to APC leadership.

“Our National Chairman, the erudite Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, has rebuilt the party and we are solidly behind his unification agenda.

“We are now on the field and mobilising our people to ensure President Bola Tinubu, Governor Agbu Kefas and all APC candidates at the state and national levels win convincingly at the polls,” he said.

He also praised the APC State Chairman, Abubakar Bawa, for promoting unity and strengthening the party’s structures across the state.

The Commissioner for Science and Technology, Hon. Muslim Aruwa, and an APC chieftain, Alhaji Adamu Musa, who also spoke at the event, said the road walk demonstrated the party’s determination to consolidate its grassroots support ahead of the 2027 general elections.