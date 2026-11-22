By Femi Bolaji

JALINGO – The Yoruba Community Council (YCC) in Taraba State has endorsed President Bola Tinubu and Governor Agbu Kefas for a second term in office, expressing confidence in their leadership and commitment to peace, security and development.

The President of the council, Mr Joseph Abiodun Durojaye, announced the endorsement at the 2026 Yoruba Day celebration held over the weekend in Jalingo.

The event brought together Yoruba residents from Oyo, Osun, Lagos, Ondo, Kwara, Ogun, Kogi and Ekiti states, among others.

Durojaye expressed appreciation to the Kefas administration for its support and goodwill towards the Yoruba community, particularly the appointment of one of its members as a Special Adviser and financial assistance towards the construction of the Yoruba Community Council building.

He appealed for continued government support to ensure the completion of the project, saying the building would serve as a permanent centre for community meetings, cultural activities, youth development and other programmes.

The community leader formally declared the council’s support for Kefas’s re-election bid, subject to the democratic process and the decision of the electorate. He also expressed support for Tinubu’s re-election for another four-year term.

According to him, the community believes in democracy, continuity, peace, security and development, urging both administrations to sustain programmes that improve the lives of Nigerians and promote inclusive governance.

Durojaye reaffirmed the Yoruba community’s commitment to peaceful coexistence and cooperation with other ethnic groups in Taraba, describing the state as home to diverse communities.

He said the community rejected violence, discrimination, hate speech and other actions capable of undermining unity, insisting that dialogue and mutual understanding remained the best ways to resolve disagreements.

In his remarks, Senator Haruna Manu, representing Taraba Central Senatorial District, commended the community for its contributions to the socio-economic development of the state, particularly in commerce, education, agriculture and professional services.

Manu, who was represented by Professor Yushau Ahmed Bali, described Taraba as a home for all and urged the Yoruba community to sustain cordial relations with other ethnic groups while promoting peace, unity and peaceful coexistence.

He also expressed support for the community’s endorsement of Tinubu and Kefas for another term, urging residents to embrace mutual respect and democratic participation.

Similarly, Senator Shuaibu Lau, representing Taraba North Senatorial District, commended the Yoruba community for its political support, describing the endorsement as a demonstration of confidence in the leadership of the President and the governor.

In her address, the Deputy National Women Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and aspiring deputy governorship candidate in Taraba State, Hajiya Zainab A. Ibrahim, congratulated the community on the celebration and commended its endorsement of Tinubu and Kefas.

Ibrahim, popularly known as Auntie Zee, expressed support for the President’s economic reforms under the Renewed Hope Agenda and acknowledged the contributions of the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, through her Renewed Hope Initiative.

She expressed confidence that the Kefas administration would sustain its programmes in security, healthcare, infrastructure, education, human capital development and the economy if re-elected.

The celebration also featured cultural displays and the presentation of awards to individuals in recognition of their contributions to the development of the Yoruba community and Taraba State.