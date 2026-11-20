By Femi Bolaji

JALINGO — The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Taraba State University (TSU) Branch, has conditionally suspended its ongoing industrial action with immediate effect, paving the way for the resumption of academic activities.

The union announced the decision in a statement issued on Friday and signed by its Branch Chairman, Dr Joshua Garba Mbave.

It said its Congress, at an emergency meeting held at the ASUU-TSU Secretariat in Jalingo, resolved to suspend the total, comprehensive and indefinite strike, which began on October 12, 2026.

According to the statement, academic activities will resume from November 20, 2026.

However, the union warned that the restoration of industrial harmony and the sustenance of an uninterrupted academic calendar would depend on mutual trust, accountability and strict compliance with agreed commitments.

ASUU-TSU urged the Taraba State Government, the university management and other relevant stakeholders to demonstrate good faith by ensuring the timely and full implementation of all resolutions contained in the joint communiqué and Memorandum of Action (MoA).

It warned that failure to honour the agreements could lead to a recurrence of the dispute.

The union expressed appreciation to Governor Agbu Kefas, the Commissioner for Tertiary Education, the Head of Service and the university management for their engagement and intervention in resolving the impasse.

It also thanked students, parents, staff and the wider university community for their patience, solidarity and understanding during the five-week industrial action.

The union appealed for continued cooperation as normal academic activities resume.