By Femi Bolaji

JALINGO — The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Taraba State University (TSU) Branch, has announced the conditional suspension of its ongoing industrial action with immediate effect.

In a statement issued on Friday and signed by the Branch Chairman, Dr. Joshua Garba Mbave, the union disclosed that its Congress resolved to suspend the total, comprehensive, and indefinite strike which commenced on October 12, 2026 following an emergency meeting at the ASUU-TSU Secretariat in Jalingo.

While confirming the return to academic activities effective November 20, 2026, the union cautioned that sustaining industrial harmony and an uninterrupted academic calendar hinges on mutual trust, accountability, and strict adherence to agreed commitments.

ASUU-TSU urged the Taraba State Government, the University Management, and all relevant stakeholders to demonstrate good faith by ensuring the timely and full implementation of all resolutions contained in the joint communiqué and the Memorandum of Action (MoA) to avert a recurrence of the dispute.

The union expressed profound appreciation to Governor Agbu Kefas, the Commissioner for Tertiary Education, the Head of Service, and the University Management for their constructive engagement and intervention toward resolving the standoff.

It also thanked students, parents, staff, and the wider university community for their patience, solidarity, and understanding throughout the five-week industrial action, appealing for continued cooperation as normal academic activities resume.