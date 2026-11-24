Tambuwal

Former Sokoto State Governor and African Democratic Congress chieftain, Aminu Tambuwal, has commended Kogi State Governor, Usman Ododo, for allowing the ADC to hold its rally at Muhammadu Buhari Square in the state.

Tambuwal described the gesture as an act of statesmanship, saying political differences should not prevent leaders from respecting democratic rights and promoting peaceful coexistence.

In a post on X on Tuesday, he thanked Ododo for granting the opposition party access to the venue, noting that such actions strengthened democracy and encouraged political tolerance.

“I wish to express my sincere appreciation to the Governor of Kogi State, His Excellency, for his commendable show of statesmanship in granting the African Democratic Congress (ADC) the use of Muhammadu Buhari Square for its rally in Kogi State,” he said.

Tambuwal said the governor’s action demonstrated that disagreements over political affiliations should not undermine the right of citizens and parties to participate in the democratic process.

He said democracy was strengthened when political leaders respected the constitutional rights of others to assemble, associate and express their views regardless of party differences.

The former governor also praised Kogi residents for their conduct during the rally, commending them for maintaining peace and order throughout the event.

Tambuwal urged political leaders to promote tolerance and avoid treating political opponents as adversaries, stressing that disagreements should be settled through the exchange of ideas.

“Democracy is not a contest of enemies but a contest of ideas, and that our political differences must never overshadow our shared commitment to the peace, unity and progress of our country,” he said.