Tambuwal accuses APC of failing Nigerians

Tambuwal

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

Former Sokoto State Governor, Senator Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of failing Nigerians, citing worsening poverty, hunger and insecurity across the country.

Tambuwal made the allegations at the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential campaign flag-off in Sokoto, where he urged Nigerians to support the opposition party as an alternative to the ruling APC.

Addressing party supporters at the rally, the former governor said the APC had failed to provide the leadership needed to address the country’s economic and security challenges.

He argued that millions of Nigerians were grappling with worsening economic difficulties, widespread hunger and persistent insecurity, which he said had exposed the ruling party’s inability to govern effectively.

Tambuwal maintained that Nigerians deserved a government capable of guaranteeing security, economic stability and better living conditions.

He urged citizens to embrace the ADC, describing the party as an alternative capable of addressing the country’s pressing challenges.

The former governor’s remarks came amid intensifying political exchanges ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He called on Nigerians to rally behind the ADC and its presidential candidate, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, to change the country’s political direction.