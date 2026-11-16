TAJBank Wins Best Non-Interest Bank Award

TAJBank Limited, Nigeria’s largest non-interest bank, has, for the fifth consecutive time, won the Non-Interest Bank of the Year Award at the BusinessDay Banks and Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards 2026.

The Founder and Managing Director of TAJBank, Mr. Hamid Joda, said the recognition reinforced the bank’s responsibility to widen access to non-interest banking and deliver transparent and customer-focused financial services that meet the needs of individuals, businesses and underserved communities.

Joda, according to a statement issued at the weekend by the bank’s Head of Marketing Communications, Isiaka Wakili, thanked the management of BusinessDay Media Ltd for recognising TAJBank’s contributions to the nation’s non-interest banking industry.

“We are deeply honoured to receive the Non-Interest Bank of the Year Award at the 2026 BAFI Awards. This recognition belongs to our Board of Directors, management, dedicated staff and most importantly, our valued customers, whose confidence continues to inspire us.

“We see this award not merely as a celebration of our achievements, but as a renewed call to deepen financial inclusion, strengthen our commitment to ethical banking and develop innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers,” Joda said.

In his remarks, the Co-ounder/Executive Director of TAJBank, Mr. Sheriff Idi, said the award reflected the bank’s progress in building a distinctive identity in Nigeria’s financial services industry.

He noted that TAJBank had continued to strengthen its market position through customer-focused solutions, operational innovation and a business model designed to meet the diverse financial needs of its growing clientele.

He said the award would spur the bank to consolidate its gains, explore new growth opportunities and deliver greater value to customers while reinforcing its position in the nation’s non-interest banking sector.