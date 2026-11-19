Femi Ajasa

Founder of The Journalism Clinic, Taiwo Obe, has paid tribute to the late Online Editor of Vanguard Media Limited, Olufemi Ajasa, recalling their professional relationship and describing his death as a painful loss.

Obe, in a tribute shared on social media, recounted how Ajasa participated in one of the first paid journalism training programmes organised at The Hub, the training facility of The Journalism Clinic, in Anifowose, Lagos.

He said the training, held around 2015, had three participants from Vanguard’s Online Desk, including then Online Editor, John Abayomi, Adekunle Aliyu and Ajasa.

Obe recalled that Vanguard’s Chairman, Sam Amuka-Pemu, had earlier visited the facility and promised that the newspaper would send its staff to training programmes organised there.

According to him, Amuka-Pemu fulfilled the promise by ensuring that Vanguard staff participated in the training.

Obe traced his relationship with Amuka-Pemu to around 1997, when his company, TaijoWonukabe Limited, moved from an office provided by late columnist Pini Jason Onyegbadue to a three-bedroom bungalow on Bassie Ogamba Street, off Adeniran Ogunsanya, Surulere, Lagos.

He said the property belonged to Madam Pemu, a relation of Amuka-Pemu, who lived in a separate bungalow within the same premises.

Obe recalled that when Amuka-Pemu visited Madam Pemu shortly after the company moved in, he approached the veteran journalist to introduce himself.

“Money is good. See how you boys have changed this building,” Amuka-Pemu reportedly told him after their exchange of pleasantries.

Obe said the encounter marked the beginning of a relationship that continued over the years.

He added that when Amuka-Pemu visited The Hub shortly after its establishment around 2015, the veteran journalist promised that Vanguard would participate in the facility’s training programmes.

Recalling his encounters with Ajasa after the training, Obe described the late journalist as respectful, ambitious and consistently well-dressed.

“Since that training, I had encountered Femi in various places and positions. He remained as respectful as ever; always go-getting and consistently impeccably-dressed,” he wrote.

Vanguard had reported that Ajasa died at the age of 44 after a brief illness.

Expressing grief over his death, Obe concluded his tribute with the Yoruba expression, “Sùn re ò, Femooo,” meaning farewell and rest well.