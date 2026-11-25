… Over 100 patients receive free treatment in Abuja outreach

By Ruth Onyekachi

No fewer than 100 people living with disabling bone and joint conditions received free medical attention on Monday as Nigerian orthopaedic surgeons began a three-day surgical outreach in Abuja, offering procedures, including costly knee replacements, to patients who cannot afford them.



The outreach, organised by the Nigerian Orthopaedic Association (NOA) as part of activities marking its 49th Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Scientific Conference, will run until Wednesday across five hospitals in the Federal Capital Territory.



The participating facilities are Wuse District Hospital, Garki Hospital, Federal Medical Centre, Abuja, Cedarcrest Hospital and Alliance Hospital, where orthopaedic surgeons drawn from across the country are providing consultations, surgeries and post-operative care at no cost to beneficiaries.



For many of the patients, the intervention represents an opportunity to access procedures that would ordinarily cost millions of naira, particularly knee replacement surgeries that remain beyond the reach of low-income Nigerians.

Vice President of the association, Dr Christian Madubueze, who represented its President, Dr E.A. Orimolade, said the outreach was part of NOA’s commitment to making specialised orthopaedic care accessible to underserved Nigerians.

“This is not the first time we have done an outreach with the FCT — we did one during our 2023 AGM that was hosted here, and we were very happy, we were well treated, and we were able to serve patients,” he said.

He disclosed that the association would undertake a significant number of knee replacement operations free of charge.

“We are doing a significant number of knee replacement surgeries which normally would have cost these patients millions of naira, but we as an association are going to do them here,” he explained.

Madubueze said the choice of established hospitals was deliberate because complex procedures such as joint replacement require standard operating theatres and specialised facilities.

“It is actually not possible for us to be doing this in the villages unless we are going to set up a makeshift hospital there, which will dramatically increase the cost,” he said, adding that “Wuse District Hospital is very important to us.”

The FCT administration also welcomed the initiative, describing it as an important intervention for residents who struggle to access specialised medical services.

Director of Clinical Services, Dr Osayande Osagie, who represented the Mandate Secretary for Health Services and Environment, Dr Adedolapo Fasawe, said the administration appreciated the association for bringing the services closer to the people.

“Orthopaedic surgery or consultations are not things that are cheap to find, especially in a town like Abuja,” Osagie said.

“This corporate social responsibility that you brought to the people of Abuja, we really appreciate it, and on their behalf I want to say a big thank you.”

She also defended the decision to hold the outreach in established hospitals rather than rural communities, stressing that patients undergoing surgery would require continued medical attention after the visiting surgeons had departed.

“It’s better this thing is done where there are orthopaedic surgeons,” she said.

Chairman of the Local Organising Committee, Dr Aker Kenneth Ityo, said the FCT Mandate Secretary had promptly approved the use of district hospitals and their facilities after the association approached her office.

He said the hospitals provided theatres, medical personnel, laboratories, imaging services and beds, while NOA supplied the surgeons, some consumables and medicines.

According to him, the arrangement would enable indigent residents to access specialised treatment without bearing the financial burden.

“Many of the patients we will see today have lived with deformities, neglected injuries and disabling joint disease for years, simply because they could not afford treatment,” Ityo said.

“For them, this outreach is not charity. It is a chance to walk again, work again and live with dignity.”

Among the beneficiaries is Miss Vanessa Adamu, who was born with bowlegs and experiences pain when standing for long periods or walking any distance. Although surgery offers a solution to her condition, the cost had remained beyond her reach until she learnt about the outreach through a TikTok post.

Another beneficiary, Mrs Abdusalam, brought her toddler daughter, who was also born with bowlegs that affect her ability to walk properly. She learnt about the intervention through a relative.

Mr Godswill James, who suffers from knee bursitis, an inflammation of the bursa in the knee, following football injuries, also turned up for treatment after a friend informed him about the programme.

The outreach forms part of the NOA’s broader effort to address barriers to orthopaedic care in Nigeria.

The association, which has about 600 members, is the country’s umbrella body for orthopaedic surgeons and is using its 49th AGM to examine challenges affecting access to specialised care.

The conference, themed around access to orthopaedic care in Nigeria, will also explore the application of artificial intelligence and robotics in orthopaedic practice, as well as the future of group practice in private orthopaedic healthcare.

Pre-conference activities include hands-on training in complex primary and revision knee arthroplasty, including unicondylar knee replacement, and knee arthroscopy, using dry laboratory facilities and artificial joints.

The main scientific conference and a two-day trade exhibition are scheduled to hold from Thursday to Friday.