By Enitan Abdultawab

Nigeria’s Super Falcons have named a 24 player squad for their upcoming international friendlies against Algeria, with goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie and forward Asisat Oshoala among the key players selected.

The squad, announced by interim coach Augustine Eguavoen, will face Algeria on November 30 in Algiers before meeting the North African side again on December 4 in Tizi-Ouzou.

Captain Rasheedat Ajibade is, however, absent from the list as she continues her recovery from surgery.

The two matches are expected to provide the Falcons with an opportunity to prepare for their Olympic qualifying encounter against Morocco scheduled for March 2027.

Nnadozie, Comfort Erhabor and Christiana Uzoma are the three goalkeepers selected for the fixtures.

The defensive department comprises Michelle Alozie, Shukurat Oladipo, Glory Ogbonna, Oluwatosin Demehin, Glory Edet, Valentina Uroko and Nicole Payne.

In midfield, Eguavoen has called up Christy Ucheibe, Joy Igbokwe, Regina Otu, Fatimoh Solaty, Suliat Abideen, Toni Payne and Jennifer Echegini.

Oshoala will lead the attacking options alongside Folashade Ijamilusi, Shakirat Moshood, Blessing Okpe, Joy Omewa, Blessing Nkor and Olamide Adugbe.

The friendlies form part of Nigeria’s preparations as the team looks to secure qualification for the 2028 Olympic Games.