Jo Bonfere

Former Super Eagles coach, Jo Bonfrere, has warned that Nigeria could miss out on the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations if the team fails to improve its performance in the remaining qualifying matches.

Bonfrere gave the warning following Nigeria’s goalless draw against Tanzania’s Taifa Stars in Zanzibar on Tuesday, a result he described as a setback to the country’s qualification campaign.

The result left the three-time African champions second in Group L with seven points from four matches, three points behind leaders Guinea-Bissau, who defeated Madagascar 2-0 in Bissau.

With only group winners guaranteed qualification for the tournament, the former coach said Nigeria must win their remaining fixtures to avoid putting their AFCON hopes in jeopardy.

Speaking to Complete Sports, Bonfrere said the Super Eagles missed an opportunity to close the gap on Guinea-Bissau with a victory in Zanzibar.

“It’s a poor result for the Super Eagles,” he said.

“The Super Eagles should have done better. A win would have bridged the gap with Guinea-Bissau. But with this result, they will have to work hard in their two remaining games or risk seeing their 2027 AFCON ambition fade,” the 80-year-old said.

Bonfrere, who led Nigeria’s U-23 team to football gold at the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta, Georgia, also expressed concern over the team’s scoring record in the qualifiers.

Nigeria have scored five goals and conceded the same number in four Group L matches, a record the Dutch tactician said was below expectations, considering the quality of players available to the country.

He argued that the Super Eagles should be scoring more goals, given that several members of the squad feature for top European clubs.

“You score goals, you win games. If you don’t score, you don’t win. The Super Eagles have good players in top European teams. They have more experience than any other team in Africa. So, they must score goals,” he said.

Comparing Nigeria’s performance with that of Guinea-Bissau, Bonfrere noted that the group leaders had scored eight goals and conceded just one in their four matches.

“You said Guinea-Bissau have scored eight goals and conceded one. That’s good for them. That’s what the Super Eagles should be doing, and even more, because Nigeria have quality players,” he added.

Nigeria will return to action in March 2027 when they travel to face Madagascar in their Matchday Five encounter, while Guinea-Bissau host Tanzania.

The Super Eagles will then conclude their qualifying campaign against Guinea-Bissau at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo, on March 28.

Both fixtures are crucial to Nigeria’s chances of securing a place at the 2027 AFCON.