By Adegboyega Adeleye

The Super Eagles of Nigeria were held to a 0-0 draw by Tanzania on Tuesday, missing the chance to strengthen their Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign.

Eric Chelle’s side had more possession and created several chances but could not find a way past the hosts’ defence in 90 minutes.

The Super Eagles started brightly, with Moses Usor seeing an effort blocked inside the opening 15 minutes. Fisayo Dele-Bashiru also tested Tanzania with a shot from outside the penalty area, while Tolu Arokodare fired wide in the 35th minute.

Tanzania remained a threat after the break, with Kibu Denis and Iddi Selemani both missing opportunities to put their side ahead.

Nigeria continued to press, but Akor Adams sent an effort wide from the centre of the penalty area in the 70th minute. Arokodare later came close with a left-footed attempt from inside the box, but his shot also failed to hit the target.

Tanzania nearly snatched a late winner when a speculative effort from the edge of the area struck the post.

Alhassan Yusuf then tried to release a forward with a through ball, but the move was stopped for offside. Nigeria could not find a breakthrough in the closing minutes as Tanzania held on for a point.

Nigeria will now hope Madagascar defeat Guinea-Bissau in Group L to keep their qualification hopes alive.

Eric Chelle’s side had claimed a 3-1 victory over Tanzania in Friday’s first leg at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo. Alhassan Yusuf scored the opener before Tolu Arokodare struck twice after the break.

The Super Eagles went into Tuesday’s match with six points from three games, one point behind Group L leaders Guinea-Bissau, who had played out a 1-1 draw with Madagascar in their previous fixture.

Tanzania had already qualified for the tournament as one of the co-hosts, leaving Nigeria, Guinea-Bissau and Madagascar to battle for the group’s other qualification spot.

Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda will jointly host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations from June 19 to July 17.