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By Cynthia Alo

Farm financing, market access and innovative solutions for farmers and agribusiness operators will take centre stage at the fifth edition of the Wealth Creation Summit scheduled for November 28, 2026, in Abuja.

The summit, organised by Golden Harvest Acres Ventures, is expected to bring together more than 1,000 farmers, agribusiness owners, investors, entrepreneurs and young Nigerians to explore opportunities for improving agricultural productivity and building sustainable businesses.

The event, themed, “Unlocking Opportunities for Wealth Creation, Innovation and Sustainable Agricultural Development,” will focus on connecting agricultural producers and entrepreneurs with financing opportunities, markets, investors and business development support.

A major feature of the summit will be the launch of the Wealth Creation Network, an agribusiness and entrepreneurship cooperative designed to support farmers, women and young entrepreneurs through training, access to agricultural inputs, produce aggregation, market linkages and business development services.

The network is also expected to provide members with opportunities for bulk produce sales, export linkages and investment-readiness training.

Speaking ahead of the event, Convener of the summit and Founder of Golden Harvest Acres Ventures, Uzua Brainz, said the initiative was intended to provide participants with practical opportunities beyond conference discussions.

“We do not want people to attend Wealth Creation Summit 5.0, listen to speeches and return home exactly as they came. We want them to leave with clarity, structure, connections and practical opportunities for wealth creation,” he said.