Investment refers to placing money or resources into assets or businesses with the expectation of making an income, profit or growth on investment. Although investment can be seen as a way to make money quickly through opportunities in the market, a successful investment strategy requires patience, careful planning and consideration of risk. This is a key principle within Rashid Abdullah Al Shene’s investment philosophy.

Al Shene is the Founder and CEO of Al Shene Marine Holding and is associated with the seafood, cold chain and maritime industries. These industries require a great deal of coordination, long term planning and adaptability to market changes. Therefore, when considering investment decisions they are not just based on short term financial gains.



Looking Beyond Immediate Returns



One of the most important factors within long term investments is knowing what is a short-term opportunity and what adds real value to the business. Whilst an investment may look profitable at first, you will begin to see how good it actually is when looking at its long term performance.

This will involve looking past the profit potential and considering cashflow, debt, quality management and stable operations. These elements will help to ensure your investment can be sustained.

Business leaders must be willing to understand and move on from opportunities that don’t fit the important criteria. Not every market that looks good will be a good investment opportunity to make; especially if you cannot easily measure the risk.



Understanding Risk Before Making Decisions



Risk management is another key element of investing responsibly. In most circumstances, businesses face unpredictable situations. Factors such as cost of supply, consumer needs, legislation and global competitive markets can affect the business. It makes sense for an investing business to consider these factors. Instead of only considering positive outcomes, an investing business should consider negative outcomes and whether they will be able to handle difficult situations. All of this can be seen within the seafood and maritime industries as Sultan Rashid Abdullah Al Shene has stated.

Although this careful planning cannot remove all the uncertainties, it can stop businesses from acting without knowing the potential outcomes.





The Importance of Sustainable Growth



Investing in businesses will have an impact within the economy. Companies create jobs, build relationships with suppliers and contribute to economic activity.

Sustainable investments should look at how a project will affect the surrounding businesses. Building strong relationships with suppliers, creating local jobs and providing a consistent standard of service can help create a sustainable business.

Businesses who are aiming for rapid growth could struggle. Without the correct people, processes and infrastructure in place to support increased work, there could be risks involved which could put the business into a loss.





Plan With a Clear Direction



A long term approach to investing can be difficult to maintain if companies keep changing direction when new opportunities come up. By setting clear aims and regularly reviewing them organisations will be kept focused. Management roles will be clearly defined which helps teams understand why decisions have been made and what they are trying to achieve.

Rashid Abdullah Al Shene has an investment approach that places great importance on this.

An effective investment strategy should not purely focus on the amount of money a business can make in a given period. Instead it should create something sustainable that will retain its value.

Overall, patience, preparation and discipline should be at the core of any investment. Businesses who take the time to understand their risks and set achievable goals will be more likely to look for sustainable growth.