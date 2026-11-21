Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, led by the Galadiman Gerin Sokoto His Royal Highness Alhaji Aliyu Attahiru Galadanci, being received by senior members of the Oba of Benin-in-Council upon his arrival at the Oba Akenzua II Airport, Benin City, Edo State, on Friday.

The Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has arrived Benin City, Edo State, ahead of the 10th coronation anniversary of the Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba N’Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II, Oba of Benin.

The aircraft conveying the Sultan touched ground at the Oba Akenzua II Airport in the Edo State capital 25 minutes after departing the Samuel Ladoke Akintola International Airport, Ibadan, Oyo State, at 5:05 p.m. on Friday, November 20.

In a statement by Prince Bashir Adefaka on behalf of the Media Team of the Sultan of Sokoto, noted that the Sultan was received by senior members of the Oba of Benin-in-Council at the airport.

He was accompanied on the flight by the Galadiman Gerin Sokoto, His Royal Highness Alhaji Aliyu Attahiru Galadanci, and former Director-General, National Broadcasting Commission, NBC, Mallam Danladi Bako, Kogunan Sokoto.

The Sultan arrived Ibadan on a weeklong South-West working visit on Sunday, November 15, starting off his activities with participation in the 11th General Assembly of the Muslim Ummah of South West Nigeria, MUSWEN, as special guest of honour.

The Sultan also performed his duty as Chancellor of the University of Ibadan on Tuesday, November 17, supported by his Pro-Chancellor and Chairman Governing Council, Chief Bisi Akande, as well as the new Vice-Chancellor, Professor Peter Olamakinde Olapegba, among others.

On Wednesday, he travelled from his Ibadan to Saki to partake – as Chairman of the Day – in the official commissioning of the 500-seat Alhaji Azeez Adedokun Olowolagba Information and Communication Technology, ICT, Centre built and donated to the College of Nursing Sciences, Muslim Medical Foundation Saki, by Alhaji Mudasiru Adedokun Olowolagba, in memory of his late father.

On Thursday, the Sultan paid a courtesy call on the Aseyin of Iseyin, Oba Sefiu Olawale Adeyemi III (Ajirotutu I), who will be celebrating his third coronation anniversary on December 11. He also witnessed the award ceremony by the Iseyin Kingdom in honour of legal luminary and philanthropist, Barrister Ahmed Raji (SAN).

On Friday, the Sultan of Sokoto paid a courtesy visit to the palace of the Olubadan of Ibadan Land, where Oba Rashidi Ladoja, Arusa I, assisted by Olubadan-in-Council, received him. Both monarchs then proceeded to the Bodija Muslim Community Central Mosque, Ibadan, where they observed their Jumat service led by the Chief Imam, Sheikh Hakeem Ibrahim.

He the left for Benin City, where he was first received by members of the Oba of Benin-in-Council and then later by the royal host himself in his palace the same Friday night.

Vanguard News