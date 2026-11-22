By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The African Democratic Congress Presidential Campaign Council (ADC-PCC) has tackled President Bola Tinubu over his insistence that Nigerians should forget fuel subsidy, accusing him of being insensitive to the economic hardship confronting millions of citizens.

The Council said the President’s remarks exposed his disconnect from Nigerians struggling with rising food prices, soaring transportation costs, poverty and an increasingly unbearable cost of living.

In a statement by its Director of Media and Publicity, Kola Ologbondiyan, the ADC-PCC was reacting to Tinubu’s declaration at a rally at Mapo Hall, Ibadan, Oyo State, that fuel subsidy belonged to the country’s past. Ologbondiyan spoke during an interaction with youths in Lokoja, ahead of the Council’s presidential campaign rally in Kogi State.

“The President appears more interested in being addressed as Mr President than in tackling the crushing realities confronting the people. He has demonstrated little or no concern for the suffering of ordinary Nigerians.

“That explains his brash insistence that Nigerians should forget about fuel subsidy removal simply because, in his estimation, it belongs to the past,” he said.

Questioning how the consequences of the policy could be dismissed when Nigerians continued to bear its effects, Ologbondiyan asked: “How can hardship, hunger and widespread poverty, which are direct consequences of the hurriedly imposed economic policies of the Tinubu administration, suddenly become things of the past when Nigerians continue to bear their devastating consequences every day?”

The Council argued that subsidy removal was announced without adequate preparation, effective safety nets or meaningful measures to cushion its impact on vulnerable citizens.

It said the policy had contributed to soaring transportation costs, unaffordable food prices, struggling small businesses and worsening poverty among households.

“To ask Nigerians to forget a policy whose consequences they confront every waking moment is not only insensitive; it is an insult to their intelligence and a mockery of their suffering,” Ologbondiyan added.

The ADC-PCC maintained that responsible leadership required acknowledging policy failures and making necessary adjustments to ease citizens’ hardship, rather than defending policies despite their consequences.

Beyond the economic crisis, the Council accused the Tinubu administration of weakening critical democratic institutions, including the judiciary, security agencies, anti-corruption bodies and financial institutions, allegedly to advance the President’s second-term ambition.

It warned that institutions established to safeguard democracy and protect the public interest must not be subordinated to the political ambitions of any individual.

“Nigeria cannot afford a second term built on the ruins of its democratic institutions and the continued impoverishment of its citizens,” the Council declared.

Describing the country’s economic difficulties as the consequence of poor policy choices, inadequate planning and a failure to prioritise citizens’ welfare, the ADC-PCC insisted that the situation was neither inevitable nor beyond remedy.

It endorsed its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, as the leader capable of reversing the economic decline, restoring investor confidence and rebuilding democratic institutions.

The Council said an Atiku-led administration would pursue properly planned economic policies, effective social protection mechanisms and a more humane approach to governance.

It urged Nigerians to use lawful and democratic means to reject Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027, arguing that the coming election offered an opportunity to change the country’s direction.

“Nigerians deserve a government that feels their pain, understands their struggles and takes deliberate steps to ease their burden, not one that dismisses their suffering or asks them to forget the circumstances that have made life increasingly unbearable.

“In 2027, Nigerians will have the opportunity to change this narrative. The power to rescue the country and restore hope rests firmly in their hands,” the ADC-PCC said.