Remi Tinubu

…Commissions Warri–Ode Itsekiri road



…This is actualisation of a dream of 20 years—Oborevwori



…Olu of Warri appeals for extension of road to communities around

By Jimitota Onoyume

Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has commissioned the 20.95-kilometre Trans Warri–Ode Itsekiri Road, complete with 15 bridges, in Ode Itsekiri, the ancestral home of the Itsekiri people in Warri South Local Government Area, Delta State, yesterday.



Speaking at the event, Mrs. Tinubu said President Bola Tinubu’s removal of fuel subsidy had freed funds for nationwide infrastructure and urged voters to grant him a second term to complete projects such as the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road.



“This would not have been possible if subsidy had not been removed because from subsidy removal, you see a lot of infrastructure going on,” she said. “We have left reforms and we are going into prosperity. Our governors are no longer owing salaries, infrastructural developments are ongoing. When anyone is performing, you give him a second term.”



Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori called the project—first awarded in 2006 under former Governor James Ibori—the fulfilment of a nearly two-decade dream that links about 10 riverine communities. “Today is a testament to our resolve to complete all ongoing projects,” he said, pledging continued development across riverine areas.



The Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, praised the completion as vital to economic and social growth across riverine and upland Delta State, while urging the government to extend the road to neighbouring communities.



“Government is a continuum,” the monarch said. “Your Excellency, thank you for completing this project that took almost two decades. Government should emulate this. No legacy project should be abandoned.”



Other traditional rulers at the ceremony included the Ovie of Uvwie, Emmanuel Sideso, Abe I; the Pere of Akugbene-Mein Kingdom, Ogbegbeyin; and the Ovie of Agbarha Kingdom, Kingsley Emakpo Orereh (Igbi II). The First Lady later departed with her entourage for a rally.