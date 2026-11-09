‘Student is alive’ – Babcock University clarifies viral hall incident

Babcock University has confirmed that a student involved in an incident at one of its halls of residence is alive and responding to treatment, dismissing reports that he had died.

The university, in an official statement signed by Johnson B. Akintayo, AVP, Communication, Media and Branding, said the student was receiving medical attention at the Babcock University Teaching Hospital.

Official Statement: Update on the Hall Incident



Babcock University confirms that the student involved is alive, responding well to treatment, and receiving the necessary medical care. His parents are on campus with him.



Please read the full statement attached. pic.twitter.com/xsMQhWcA2z — Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo, Nigeria (@Babcock_Univ) November 9, 2026

“Contrary to reports suggesting that the student may have died, we wish to assure the public that he is responding positively to treatment and is receiving the necessary medical care,” the statement said.

The incident occurred at one of the university’s student residential facilities.

According to the institution, the situation was brought under control through the prompt intervention of the student’s roommates, whose actions prevented a potentially worse outcome.

The university also disclosed that one of the students who participated in the rescue sustained injuries and was immediately taken for medical attention.

It said the injured student’s parents had been contacted and were on campus to support their son as he received treatment.

“The other student who sustained injury while rescuing his roommate, has been treated and discharged,” the statement added.

Babcock University said it had commenced an investigation to establish the immediate and underlying circumstances surrounding the incident.

The investigation, it explained, would help determine what happened, identify possible contributing factors and establish measures to prevent a recurrence.

The institution also urged members of the public and media organisations to avoid spreading unverified information or attributing causes to the incident while investigations were ongoing.

Beyond medical treatment, the university said it was committed to supporting the student’s recovery and well-being.

“Babcock University takes the safety, health and welfare of its students and employees seriously,” the statement said.

The institution further commended the student’s roommates for their courage and swift intervention, while appealing for sensitivity

and restraint in discussions about the incident.

It added that it would continue to monitor the student’s recovery and take necessary steps to establish the facts surrounding the incident.

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