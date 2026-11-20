By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has slammed Dr. Adetokunbo Pearse over his recent series of interviews allegedly maligning and disparaging President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Lagos State APC Spokesman, Seye Oladejo, who made the remark, described the statement as “an obsessive campaign of calumny,” against the President.

The party said it would ordinarily have ignored the outbursts as a desperate attempt by a politically stranded individual to remain relevant, but added that the frequency, desperation and recycled nature of the allegations made it necessary to set the records straight.

“There is something particularly unfortunate about a man who appears incapable of moving beyond yesterday’s political arguments, even when the issues he continues to resurrect have been exhaustively examined, contested and addressed through established legal and judicial processes,” the party stated.

The APC said repetition does not transform an allegation into evidence, neither does the frequency with which a falsehood is circulated confer credibility upon it.

“The Nigerian public is not obliged to accept recycled accusations simply because they are delivered with theatrical confidence in television studios,” it said.

The party questioned how Pearse’s purported knowledge of the President’s academic history could be conclusive when, by his own account, he served at Chicago State University between 1985 and 1990, whereas President Tinubu’s academic records establish that he attended the institution between 1977 and 1979.

“How does a lecturer who arrived at an institution six years after a student’s graduation become the ultimate authority on whether that student ever attended the institution?” the party asked.

It described the discrepancy as not minor, saying “it goes to the very foundation of his latest claims,” adding that one would expect an academic of his purported standing to appreciate the importance of chronology, documentary evidence and elementary standards of verification.

The party noted that the Chicago State University controversy is not a matter left to speculation, as the university itself has repeatedly confirmed President Tinubu’s attendance and graduation in 1979.

It recalled that its Registrar, Caleb Westberg, also testified under oath in October 2023, confirming that the university’s official academic records showed that Bola Ahmed Tinubu graduated on June 22, 1979, with a degree in Business Administration.

“These were not whispers in political corridors or claims made by hired political communicators. They were official institutional records and sworn testimony produced in the course of proceedings initiated at the instance of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar,” the party said.

The APC said a responsible public commentator cannot conveniently ignore the university’s confirmation while presenting personal recollections, particularly recollections from a period several years after the President had left the institution, as conclusive evidence.

It added that the Nigerian electoral litigation over the President’s election has run its course, stressing that democracy cannot function on the principle that every concluded political and judicial contest must be endlessly reopened whenever an aggrieved partisan finds a new television platform from which to relitigate.

The party urged Pearse to invest his intellectual energy in issues that matter to Nigerians rather than remain imprisoned by a controversy he seems determined never to abandon.

“We sincerely hope he finds the courage to move on. After all, politics is ultimately about the future, and no one can successfully lead a people while permanently looking backwards,” it said.

“Enough of the manufactured outrage. Enough of the recycled allegations. Nigeria deserves better, and the road to 2027 will be determined by ideas, performance and the confidence of the electorate, not by the loudest purveyors of yesterday’s grievances,” APC stated.