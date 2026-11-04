Step-by-step: How to download NIN slip online for free

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has explained how Nigerians can download their National Identification Number (NIN) slips online for free through its NINAuth mobile application.

The commission said the service allows registered NIN holders to obtain their official identification slips directly on their mobile

phones without visiting NIMC enrolment centres or paying third-party agents.

NIMC demonstrated the process in a video shared on its official X account on Wednesday, outlining the steps users must follow to access and download the document.

According to the commission, Nigerians can obtain their NIN slips by completing a few steps on the NINAuth application.

How to download your NIN slip using the NINAuth app

NIN holders who wish to download their identification slips are required to follow these steps:

Download the NINAuth application from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Open the application on your mobile phone. Tap the “Do More with NINAuth” option. Select “NIN Slip” from the available services. Complete the facial authentication process to verify your identity. Once authentication is successful, select “Download NIN Slip” to generate the document. Save the downloaded slip on your mobile phone for future use.

NIMC explained that successful facial verification would allow users to access and download their official identification slips directly through the application.

“Once verified, click on ‘Download NIN Slip’ to generate and save the official NIMC-issued NIN slip into your mobile phone,” the commission said.

It described the service as a convenient and secure way for Nigerians to access their identification documents, stressing that the process was free.

“It is that simple, it is free, available, and a few taps away. Get yours today,” NIMC added.

What is a National Identification Number (NIN)?

The National Identification Number is an 11-digit unique identification number issued by NIMC to Nigerians and legal residents following successful registration.

It serves as a means of establishing and verifying an individual’s identity and links their personal records to the National Identity Database.

The number is used for identity verification across several sectors, including banking, telecommunications, government services and other official transactions.

Vanguard News