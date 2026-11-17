By Jimitota Onoyume

Some youths under the aegis of Itsekiri ethnic nationality have advised Itsekiri political leaders and governor of the state, Sheriff Oborevwori to stay away from the forthcoming campaign rally of the All Progressives Congress, APC, scheduled to hold at Nana College on Wednesday.



In a statement online by Appearance Efejuku and Joseph Okotie, the youths said their position was necessitated by the rejection of what they described as the alleged fraudulent ward structure delineation in Warri South Local Government Area, adding that Itsekiri political leaders who choose to attend the rally would be labeled enemies of the ethnic nation.

The statement further advised Governor Oborevwori and his political allies to stay away from the campaign until the legitimate concern raised by the Itsekiri people on the issues were addressed.

The statemtnt said: The general youths of Warri Kingdom and the Itsekiri people hereby advise all Itsekiri political leaders, elected and appointed office holders, and stakeholders to boycott the forthcoming APC campaign scheduled to hold at Nana College on Wednesday.

According to the statement, “This position is necessitated by the rejection of the fraudulent ward structure delineation in Warri South council.

“We further advise the state governor and his political allies to stay away from the said campaign until this legitimate concern is addressed.

“For the avoidance of doubt, any Itsekiri son or daughter who chooses to participate in the campaign against this collective position will be treated as an enemy of Itsekiri Nation. Our position is clear: No legitimate ward structure, no political participation.”