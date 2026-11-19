Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN).

By Henry Umoru & Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — Operation of State police in Nigeria is at the verge of being realised. The National Assembly yesterday transmitted the bill ratified by the 36 state houses of Assembly to President Bola Tinubu yesterday for assent. The lawmakers asked the president to send a bill on the operational guidelines for state police for passage.

Chief of Staff to president, Femi Gbajabiamila disclosed yesterday that the operational guidelines bill has been forwarded to the Ministry of Justice for validation.

To quicken the process, the Senate asked President Tinubu to forward to the National Assembly the National Policing Bill which would provide for the operationlisation of state police across the 36 states of the federation for legislative scrutiny and expeditious passage.

It also mandated the clerk to the National Assembly, CNA, Kamoru Ogunlana to transmit the constitutional amendment bill that seeks to establish State Police Services in Nigeria to the President for assent, having satisfied all the constitutional requirements, in line with the Acts Authentication Act, 2004.

President Tinubu, however, received the State Police Bill later yesterday, with the Chief of Staff to the President, Mr, Femi Gbajabiamila, saying the bill requested by the Senate had been submitted to the Federal Ministry of Justice for legislative drafting validation.

According to him, upon receipt of the validated version, the President Working Group, which he chairs, will review and present it, alongside its report to the President for consideration.

Resolutions of the Senate were sequel to a motion, titled “Passage of Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (Sixth Alteration) Bill, 2026 and sponsored by the Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele.

Bamidele, who urged the President to forward to the Senate expeditiously the National Policing Bill, said in his presentation: “The Senate: Recall that pursuant to Section 9(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, the National Assembly processed an Executive Bill seeking to alter the provisions of the Constitution to establish State Police as part of the national policing structure.

“Also recall that the Senate and the House of Representatives on June 24 and July, 23, 2026, respectively, overwhelmingly supported the bill with over 2/3 majority votes, thereby meeting the constitutional threshold for the passage of the bill by the National Assembly;

“Aware that the National Assembly transmitted the bill to the 36 State Houses of Assembly for the mandatory approval by resolution of not less than 2/3 majority of the State Houses of Assembly as provided by Section 9(2) of the Constitution before the Bill can be passed;

The states…

“Also aware that the 36 State Houses of Assembly have transmitted their resolution of the bill to the National Assembly, namely Abia, Adamawa, Anambra, Akwa-Ibom, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Benue, Borno, Cross-River, Delta, Ebonyi, Edo, Ekiti, Enugu, Gombe, Imo, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Lagos, Nasarawa, Niger, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, Oyo, Plateau, Rivers, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe and Zamfara;

“Convinced that the bill has fulfilled the conditions set out in Sections 9(1) and (2) of the Constitution for a Constitutional amendment of this nature to be passed.”

Speaking further, he said the prayers in the motion were to “mandate the Clerk to the National Assembly, to transmit “A Bill for an Act to Alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999, to Provide for the Establishment of State Police Services, and for Related Matters (Sixth Alteration) 2026, to the president for his assent, in line with the Acts Authentication Act, 2004;

“We thank Mr. President for taking ownership and boldly supporting the bill throughout the process; and also urge him to forward the National Policing Bill that will enable the operationalisation of subnational policing, for legislative scrutiny and expeditious passage by the National Assembly,”

The Senate, accordingly, adopted the prayers and congratulated itself and the National Assembly for the historic feat on the State Police Bill .

The State Police Bill is a bill for an Act to alter the 1999 Constitution to provide for the establishment of State Police Services, and for Related Matters (Sixth Alteration) 2026.

The bill, titled “A Bill for an Act to Alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Provide for the Establishment of State Police Services and for Related Matters,” seeks to create the constitutional framework for the establishment of state police across the federation.

In his remarks, President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, said the executive was expected to send the modalities for the implementation of State Police Services to the National Assembly because they do not want to give unnecessary timelines, but noted that time was of the essence.

Akpabio, who noted that establishment of state police would solve the problem of insecurity in the country by 70%, said: “ This is a legislation that will not be forgotten . It is a major achievement of the 10th National Assembly .

“The next step is to address the operationalisation of the system and ensure that there is no conflict between the state police and the federal police .”

Recall that the presidency had couple of weeks ago, engaged critical stakeholders in the polity on National Policing Bill which it intended to forward to National Assembly for consideration and enactment of laws that would guide operations of policing in the country .

In his remarks after the adoption of the prayers, Deputy President of the Senate, Barau Jibrin, who commended President Tinubu and legislators at both the federal and state levels for making state police a reality, said: “I wish to express my profound appreciation to every member of the committee on the review of the constitution under my chairmanship, other members of the Senate and, indeed, all members of the National Assembly for their invaluable contributions to the legislative process that has brought us to this historic moment in our collective pursuit of the establishment of State Police in Nigeria. We have all played a part in making this history.

“This is a remarkable achievement for the present administration and the current National Assembly. As we all know, the issue of state police has been under consideration in Nigeria for a very long time. ‘’Successive governments and administrations have engaged in discussions and explored various options towards establishing this system in our country,” he said.

Jibrin, who is the Chairman, Senate Committee on Constitution Review, said further: “However, despite these efforts, the process encountered several setbacks until the emergence of this administration.

‘’We must, therefore, acknowledge and commend the unwavering commitment of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to ensuring the passage of this bill and the integration of state police into our country’s policing architecture.

“This is, indeed, a significant milestone, and we thank Almighty God for allowing us to be part of a historic process that will form an important part of the legacy we are leaving for our nation.

“It is against this background that I strongly support the motion and urge this distinguished Senate to pass it without delay. All the necessary legislative processes have been undertaken and concluded. The remaining step is to transmit the bill to Mr President for his assent.

“This is a collective achievement that deserves to be celebrated. The proposed state police system is designed to complement the operations of the Nigeria Police Force, strengthen our overall policing structure and enhance our capacity to address security challenges across the country.’’

Tinubu receives state police bill for assent

Meanwhile, President Tinubu yesterday received the Constitution (Sixth Alteration) Bill, which seeks to establish State Police in Nigeria.

The bill was formally transmitted to him by his Special Advisers on Senate and House of Representatives Matters, Senator Basheer Lado and Dr. Wasiu Olanrewaju-Smart.

The Chief of Staff to the President and Chairman, Presidential Working Group on State Police, Femi Gbajabiamila, disclosed this in a statement

”All 36 State Houses of Assembly have approved the bill, exceeding the constitutional requirement of at least 24 states, representing two-thirds of the 36 states, as stipulated in Section 9(2) of the Constitution,” the statement read.

It stated further that President Tinubu would review the Constitution Alteration Bill in consultation with the Attorney-General of the Federation, AGF.

”He will assent to the bill at a formal signing ceremony,” the statement added.

Gbajabiamila said the Presidential Working Group on State Police, which he chairs, with the support of the Policy Advisory Committee, had undertaken extensive stakeholder engagement and nationwide consultations towards developing a draft National Policing Bill.

”The draft bill has been submitted to the Federal Ministry of Justice for legislative drafting validation. Upon receipt of the validated version, the Working Group will review it and present it, alongside its report, to Mr President for consideration.

”President Tinubu expresses his appreciation to the President of the Senate, speaker of the House of Representatives, members of the National Assembly, the Clerk to the National Assembly, the 36 state governors, the State Houses of Assembly, and all Nigerians who have demonstrated a shared commitment to addressing the nation’s security challenges,’’ Gbajabiamila said.

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