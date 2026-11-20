World champions Spain will face France while England will play Norway in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Nations League, after the draw took place on Friday.

Spain beat France 2-0 in the semi-finals of the World Cup in the United States in July, on the way to winning the trophy. They also defeated Les Bleus 5-4 in the semi-finals of the last edition of the Nations League, last year.

The quarter-finals will be played over two legs in late March, with Spain at home first after coming second in Group A3, while France topped Group A1.

Spain won the Nations League in 2023 while France beat them to win the 2021 final.

England topped Group A3 on goal difference after beating Spain away in their last outing, and their reward is a two-legged last-eight tie with Norway with the first leg on Norwegian soil.

England edged Norway in the World Cup quarter-finals this year before losing to Argentina in the semi-finals.

The other quarter-final ties pitched reigning Nations League champions Portugal against the Netherlands, and Belgium against Germany.

The winners of the quarter-finals will advance to the final stages, which will be held in June in a venue yet to be decided.

Spain or France will play the Netherlands or Portugal in the semis, with England facing Belgium or Germany should they get past Norway.

There will also be play-offs for relegation between Leagues A and B in late March, with Wales — who finished bottom of Group A4 — fighting for top-tier survival in a two-legged tie against Slovenia.

Ireland, who came second in their group in League B, will play Croatia while Denmark face Bosnia and Herzegovina and Hungary play Serbia.

The four nations already promoted to League A are Switzerland, Northern Ireland, Austria and Sweden.

The Nations League quarter-finals and play-offs in March will all take place at the same time as qualifying begins for Euro 2028.

UEFA Nations League quarter-final draw

Spain v France

Norway v England

Netherlands v Portugal

Belgium v Germany

– Two-legged ties to be played between March 25 and 30, 2027

Semi-final draw

Netherlands/Portugal v Spain/France

Belgium/Germany v Norway/England

– Final tournament to be played June 9-13