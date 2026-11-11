Spain coach optimistic over Yamal’s fitness for England Nations League clash

Spain’s forward #19 Lamine Yamal reacts during the 2026 World Cup Group H football match between Spain and Cape Verde at the Atlanta Stadium in Atlanta on June 15, 2026. (Photo by Roberto SCHMIDT / AFP)

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente said Wednesday he is optimistic Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal will be fit to face England in the Nations League at the weekend.

The 19-year-old winger will miss the world champions’ visit to face the Czech Republic in Prague on Thursday with a knee problem and is set to join up with Spain after that game.

Yamal played for Barcelona in the 2-1 La Liga win over Atletico Madrid on Sunday and on Monday Spain said he would not travel to face the Czechs.

“He got hurt in the last match, he had some discomfort in one knee, he went for the usual treatment, a scan in Barcelona, and they saw he had inflammation and fluid in the knee — that meant he needed rest,” De la Fuente told reporters.

“Our medical staff and his medical staff have a fantastic relationship, and I decided that his trip here should be avoided without knowing whether he’d be in any condition to play.”

The coach said he had spoken to the winger and his recovery was looking positive ahead of England’s visit to Madrid on Sunday.

“He’s doing a series of exercises with his physio and with the club that indicate the recovery is going well,” continued De la Fuente.

“We believe, I’m optimistic, that on Friday he’ll be with us.”

De la Fuente dismissed the idea that Yamal, who came third in the Ballon d’Or voting in October, has any special privileges compared to his La Roja team-mates.

“He has no privileges, and his team-mates are relaxed about it, because we treat everyone the same,” added the coach.

“In similar situations we would have done exactly the same for any other player, and the players know that.”

– Unstoppable run –

Spain have won all four games so far in Group A3 and sealed qualification to the quarter-finals.

De la Fuente’s side are unbeaten in their last 43 competitive outings, and the coach said it provided his team with extra motivation.

“We want to keep setting new milestones, and this is another one,” explained De la Fuente.

“None of us would probably ever have thought we’d even reach 35, because we already felt those were astronomical numbers, but having reached 43, you think, my goodness, we want to get to 44, of course we do.”

Spain won their previous outing away in Croatia with a brace from Arsenal’s Mikel Merino.

The midfielder is frequently used as a substitute by De la Fuente to great effect, with Merino netting vital goals against Portugal and Belgium in the World Cup off the bench this summer.

Merino said he would like to be a starter for Spain but he would not kick up a fuss.

“Of course, what player wouldn’t like to get (more) minutes?” Merino told reporters.

“You’ll never hear me complain about the coach’s decision, I will respect it… but all players want to be important, have minutes and enjoy themselves on the pitch.”