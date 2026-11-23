Omoyele Sowore

Human rights activist and former presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, has criticised opposition presidential hopefuls for allegedly leaving Nigerian youths to confront electoral injustice and repression while they position themselves to benefit from the outcome of the struggle.

Sowore said politicians seeking to take advantage of demands for credible elections should also be willing to participate in protests and make sacrifices rather than leave the burden to ordinary Nigerians.

In a post on X, he lamented that young Nigerians were expected to take to the streets and confront electoral manipulation while presidential candidates remained detached from the struggle.

“Shame on presidential candidates who expect Nigerian youths to take to the streets, confront electoral injustice, endure repression, and make all the sacrifices, while they sit comfortably on the sidelines, waiting to reap the benefits of free and fair elections without lifting a finger!” he wrote.

The activist made the remarks following his participation in a protest against electoral violence and manipulation at the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission in Abuja.

In an earlier post recounting the demonstration, Sowore said protesters chanted slogans demanding President Bola Tinubu’s removal as he arrived at the commission’s headquarters.

He accused some opposition politicians of focusing on political negotiations and power-sharing arrangements instead of joining citizens to challenge what he described as electoral injustice.

“While ordinary Nigerians confront the system on the streets, these politicians remain tucked away in cozy conference rooms, negotiating who gets what and who will control Nigeria’s resources if they eventually capture power,” he said.

Sowore argued that political leaders should not expect to benefit from the sacrifices of citizens without contributing to the struggle for democratic accountability.

“You cannot outsource the struggle for liberation and expect to inherit its rewards!” he declared.

His comments come amid renewed political activities and debates over electoral credibility, political participation and opposition strategies ahead of the 2027 general elections.