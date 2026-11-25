By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has said Southern Nigeria deserves to retain the Presidency for eight years, just as the North did under the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the interest of fairness, equity and justice.

Sani said individual political ambitions should not be allowed to undermine the historical relationship, solidarity and common interests shared by the North and South.

He spoke on Wednesday while delivering the second-term inauguration lecture of Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, in Osogbo.

The former lawmaker said the principle of power rotation should be respected to ensure fairness between the two regions.

“Like every other part of the country, the South deserves respect for the principle of political power rotation. Power has been held in the North for eight years. It should be allowed, in the spirit of fairness, equity and justice, to be in the South for eight years.

“I am not saying this because I am in Osun State or because His Excellency is my friend or brother. Everyone who knows my history and has followed my public statements wherever I have spoken knows that this has always been my position.

“The political ambitions of individuals should not be allowed to disrupt the good relationship, historical connections, commonality and solidarity that exist between the North and the South. We must not throw these values into the gutter because of the ambitions of individuals,” he said.

Speaking on the theme, “Beyond the Ballot Box: Subnational Governance, Institutional Independence and the Future of Democracy in Nigeria,” Sani urged Adeleke to make his second term a period of institutional reforms, economic transformation and measurable development.

He described the governor’s renewed mandate as a social contract that comes with greater expectations and responsibilities.

He urged Adeleke to consolidate the achievements of his first term, address identified shortcomings and build strong institutions capable of surviving successive administrations.

According to him, elections determine who occupies public offices, but strong institutions and effective governance determine whether political power translates into meaningful development.

Sani also said President Bola Tinubu and Adeleke shared similar political DNA, although he did not elaborate on the comparison.

In his remarks, Adeleke described Sani as a practical politician and intellectual with a deep understanding of Nigerian federalism.

The governor acknowledged the challenges confronting the country’s federal structure, including excessive concentration of powers at the centre.

He, however, expressed optimism that the Tinubu administration was taking steps towards restructuring the federation through constitutional amendments and the devolution of powers to states.

“There is no doubt that Nigeria faces many challenges in its practice of federalism. Several commentators have alluded to the severe weaknesses of federalism as practised in Nigeria.

“Repeated emphasis has been focused on heavy central government and over-centralisation of powers, among others.

“But the good thing is that the Tinubu administration is already moving to restructure the federal structure. A number of legislative steps have been taken to amend the constitution. State police are coming on stream. The Exclusive Legislative List is being reduced, with more responsibilities being pushed to the states,” Adeleke said.

Earlier, the Secretary to the State Government, Teslim Igbalaye, said the lecture was organised to promote discussions on preserving democracy in Nigeria.

He said the choice of Sani as guest speaker was informed by his understanding of democratic principles and the country’s political challenges.