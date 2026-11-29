Adebule

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA – The South-West Caucus of the National Assembly has mourned the death of Senator Idiat Oluranti Adebule, describing her as a voice of wisdom, decorum and purposeful advocacy whose contributions enriched legislative debates and strengthened parliamentary outputs.

Adebule, who represented Lagos West Senatorial District in the 10th Senate, was also described as a distinguished public servant whose commitment to social protection, poverty reduction and the welfare of vulnerable Nigerians left an enduring legacy.

In a condolence statement signed by the Senate Leader and Chairman of the South-West Caucus, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, representing Ekiti Central Senatorial District, the caucus expressed deep sorrow over her demise.

Bamidele said Adebule, until her death, served as Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, having earlier chaired the Senate Committee on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

He noted that in both capacities, she provided leadership in legislative activities relating to humanitarian interventions, social protection and poverty reduction.

The Senate Leader also recalled her advocacy for child rights, gender equality and reserved seats for women in the National and State Assemblies.

He described her death as a monumental loss to the 10th National Assembly, the Lagos State Government and people, as well as the country at large.

According to him, Adebule’s contributions to public service extended beyond the National Assembly, having served as Secretary to the Lagos State Government and Deputy Governor of the state.

Bamidele said she distinguished herself through integrity, intellectual depth and an unwavering commitment to the welfare of the people.

He added that she brought empathy, administrative rigour and legislative foresight to her oversight responsibilities, particularly in advancing initiatives aimed at supporting vulnerable Nigerians and reducing poverty.

“In the chamber, she was a voice of wisdom, decorum, and purposeful advocacy, and her contributions consistently enriched our debates and strengthened our legislative outputs,” he said.

On behalf of the South-West Caucus in the National Assembly, Bamidele extended condolences to Adebule’s immediate family, the Lagos State Government and people, as well as her constituents in Lagos West.

He prayed that God would grant the bereaved family, associates and constituents the strength to bear the loss.

“We will all sorely miss her warmth, principled leadership, and steadfast dedication to national development,” he added.