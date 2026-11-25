By Steve Oko

UMUAHIA — Former Minister of State for Science, Technology and Innovation, Henry Ikechukwu Ikoh, has commended the Federal Government’s primary healthcare intervention, saying the South-East ranks second among Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones with 297 revitalised primary healthcare centres (PHCs).

Ikoh, who is the Abia State Coordinator of Renewed Hope Ambassadors, said the intervention under President Bola Tinubu’s administration was improving access to basic healthcare, particularly in rural communities.

He said figures from the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) showed that 1,295 primary healthcare centres had benefited from an earlier phase of the programme nationwide, with the South-East accounting for 297 facilities.

According to the figures he cited, the North-West recorded the highest number with 401 centres, followed by the South-East with 297, South-West with 219, North-East with 192, North-Central with 123 and South-South with 63.

Ikoh further said the Federal Government had reported 3,526 revitalised primary healthcare centres nationwide, while another 900 were undergoing rehabilitation under the Nigeria Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative.

He described the intervention as an investment in the health and welfare of Nigerians, particularly rural residents who often face challenges accessing basic medical services.

He said functional primary healthcare facilities would help reduce the burden of preventable diseases and improve health outcomes at the grassroots.

The former minister, in a statement issued by his media aide, Smart Ogbonna, also commended the administration’s broader healthcare interventions, including the recruitment and training of healthcare workers, expansion of health insurance coverage and investments in maternal and child healthcare.

He said the initiatives were important to strengthening healthcare delivery across the country.

Ikoh, however, urged South-East leaders and residents, particularly communities benefiting from the revitalised facilities, to support Tinubu’s re-election bid in the January 16, 2027 presidential election.

He argued that continuity in government would sustain the healthcare interventions and expand access to essential services in the region.

He called on the people to support Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 elections, citing the Federal Government’s healthcare interventions as part of the administration’s record in the region.