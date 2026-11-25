President Tinubu

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — AHEAD of the January 16 presidential election, President Bola Tinubu, on Monday, told the Igbo community and their leaders, in Lagos, that all the South-East governors are with him on the journey to make Nigeria a better place and are working for his re-election.

The President said he was excited and that he would go home happy and eat because of their endorsement of his second term.

He thanked the Igbo communities and business leaders in Lagos for their resolve to support his re-election on January 16, 2027. He assured them of his administration’s commitment to inclusive governance, national unity and equity for all Nigerians.

President Tinubu gave the assurance while addressing youths, elders, and Ndigbo leaders during a town hall meeting organised by the Ndigbo National Dialogue and Development Initiatives at the Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and the Creative Arts, Iganmu, Lagos State.

He called on Ndigbo to strengthen their unity, deepen their participation in national politics, and work with other ethnic groups to build a peaceful, prosperous and united Nigeria.

To reaffirm his commitment to national unity, President Tinubu joined the gathering to sing the national anthem a second time.

“I didn’t believe you would turn out this many; I am very, very happy. May God bless you, and may God continue to guide and bless our country.

“It is a great honour for me to be here before you as your president. I can commit to one thing: the unity of Nigeria.

“Though tribes and tongues may differ, we stand in brotherhood. None of us told God where we would be born or what language we would speak when we were born.

“Whether you are Igbo or Hausa, you have no control over yourself. God created you and created that opportunity. We are all Nigerians.

“Let’s see ourselves as individuals living in the same house geographically called Nigeria,” the President told the gathering.

A statement by the presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, said: “President Tinubu told the gathering that all the South-East governors are with him on the journey to make Nigeria a better place and are working for his re-election.”

He mentioned Chief Chidi Anyaegbu, owner of Chisco Motors; Dave Umahi; Doris Uzoka-Anite; and Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, who were at the gathering, as people with whom he has close connections.

On his part, the host Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, appealed to Ndigbo to support President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid, assuring the President of massive votes from the state in the January 16, 2027, presidential election.

Sanwo-Olu described the turnout of Igbo leaders, traders and business owners as proof that Lagos residents were united behind the President, despite the meeting being held on a Monday, when many participants had to leave their businesses to attend.

In her remarks, the convener of the meeting and Minister of State for Budget and Economic Planning, Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite, declared the Igbo community’s commitment in Lagos State to supporting President Tinubu’s re-election bid, saying the community had resolved to unite behind his leadership.

She said that Ndigbo had commenced grassroots mobilisation across Lagos State, with structures established at the polling-unit level ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Also speaking, the former Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, assured President Bola Tinubu of Ndigbo’s support for his 2027 re-election bid, saying the gathering of Igbo leaders and stakeholders in Lagos demonstrated their unity and commitment to the President.

She said the community had recognised the importance of building political alliances with other geo-political zones to achieve its future presidential ambition.

The leader of the Ndigbo Traders Association in Lagos, Prince Tony Nwakeze, pledged the members’ support for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid, while appealing for access to loans at a 5 per cent interest rate to help traders transition from importation to local manufacturing.

Nwakeze said traders from Alaba, Trade Fair and Ladipo markets were seeking financial support to empower young people and expand their businesses.

He also assured the President that traders were prepared to organise themselves and adopt a cross-guarantee arrangement to ensure repayment of any loans granted to their members.

“We, the market people, will stand with you, support you and honour every agreement we enter into today,” he said.

Vanguard News