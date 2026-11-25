By Chinedu Adonu

For decades, businesses and industries across Nigeria’s South-East region have depended on generators for their daily operations at a high cost.

From the manufacturing clusters in Aba, Abia State, to the industrial workshops in Nnewi, Anambra State, the commercial centres of Onitsha, the business communities of Enugu and the productive enterprises of Imo and Ebonyi states, they all face the high cost and unreliability of electricity, forcing them to spend millions of naira to power their generators just to ensure that they remain in business.

It has not been easy for a region whose economic strength is deeply rooted in entrepreneurship, manufacturing, commerce, and small-scale industries. Indeed, the energy challenge remains a major obstacle to industrial expansion as they spend huge resources powering their factories. All of them, including small businesses, struggle with rising operational costs.

Will the proposed 400-kilometer South-East Gas Distribution Pipeline Project, with an initial investment budget of approximately $100 million, be a game changer for them? This initiative by the South-East Development Commission, SEDC, is planned to connect natural gas resources around the region to industrial and commercial centres across the five states in the region. It was unveiled at the South- East Gas Infrastructure Investment and Project Development Ceremony in Enugu on October 27, 2026. The initiative is a partnership between SEDC and GasSync Limited, NNPC Gas Marketing Limited and other stakeholders.

President Bola Tinubu, represented at the ceremony by the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt., Hon. Benjamin Kalu, described the project as an important step towards addressing the infrastructure deficit which has constrained the productive capacity of the South-East region.

“There is a sound familiar to every manufacturer in Aba, Nnewi, Onitsha, Enugu and across the South-East. It is the sound of a generator,” Tinubu noted, adding that the resilience of South-East entrepreneurs should no longer be an excuse for inadequate infrastructure.

“Our manufacturers should not have to spend more on generating electricity than on expanding production. Our young entrepreneurs should not find that the greatest obstacle to their ambition is the cost of keeping their machines running,” he pointed out.

According to the President, Nigeria’s natural gas resources should be measured not merely by what lies beneath the soil but by the factories they power, the jobs they create and the prosperity they bring.

A 400-km economic corridor

At the heart of the initiative is a proposed regional gas distribution network designed to connect the Assa North-Ohaji gas processing project in Imo State to major industrial and commercial centres across the South-East.

Presenting the project details, GasSync representative, Callistus Mba explained that the pipeline would begin from the gas source around Assa North-Ohaji, extending to Owerri, Aba, Onitsha, Enugu and eventually, Ebonyi State.

The proposed network, he explained, will cover approximately 400 kilometers, with construction expected to commence simultaneously from two major points to accelerate delivery.

According to Mba, the construction strategy followed consultations with the Enugu State Government, which expressed concern that beginning from Imo and extending sequentially to the other states could prolong delivery.

“We are going to start at Assa North and at Onitsha at the same time. We will construct from Onitsha to Enugu and Ebonyi while simultaneously working from Assa North to Owerri and Anambra,” he explained.

The arrangement, he explained, is intended to fast-track construction and ensure that the northern sections of the network are developed alongside the southern corridors.

The proposed infrastructure will comprise different pipeline sizes to accommodate the varying pressure requirements and distribution needs of the regional market.

He explained that a 24-inch high-pressure pipeline would transport gas from the source to Owerri, while 18-inch pipelines would serve the regional distribution corridors. Smaller 12-inch pipelines would connect major industrial customers.

The network, he further explained, will also incorporate city-gate facilities, pressure reduction and metering stations to ensure that gas is delivered at appropriate pressure levels and under safe operating conditions.

Demand for gas already exists

One of the major considerations behind the project is the growing demand for affordable and reliable energy among manufacturers and commercial establishments across the region.

Mba disclosed that GasSync had identified more than 150 prospective customers across the five states, while surveys indicated potential demand of approximately 254 million standard cubic feet of gas per day.

He noted that some businesses already depend on expensive virtual gas transportation arrangements, including compressed natural gas and liquefied natural gas delivered by road from other parts of the country.

The proposed pipeline, he said, would provide a more direct and potentially cost-effective transportation option.

“What GasSync is intended to do is ensure that there is a pipeline coming through so that these virtual pipelines, which are expensive and require delays in delivery, will be taken off,” Mba stated, saying that the company has identified prospective industrial customers in different states and is already engaging some of them on supply arrangements.

According to him, in Abia, discussions are ongoing with Geometric Power, while other industrial customers have been identified in Imo and Anambra. In Enugu, the state government’s interest in reviving former industrial establishments, including ANAMMCO and the Niger Gas Company, presents additional opportunities for gas utilisation.

Mba also disclosed that the company was making provisions to accommodate gas resources that could be developed within Enugu State, including the possibility of utilising coal-bed methane. In Ebonyi, the focus includes agro-processing and other gas-dependent enterprises.

The company, he disclosed, has also identified additional potential gas supply connections around the region, including the Kwale Gas Processing Plant, activities around Obeaku/OB3 and other existing gas infrastructure.

The initial phase requires approximately $100m

Tinubu, in the course of his speech, noted that government could not finance every development ambition from the public treasury, stressing the need to deploy public resources strategically to attract larger pools of private capital.

“This is the model I expect from our development institutions: identify strategic economic opportunities, prepare credible projects, commit public resources responsibly and mobilise private capital at a scale government budgets alone cannot achieve,” he stated.

For the SEDC, the project is also consistent with the broader South-East Vision 2050 framework, which seeks to promote coordinated regional development and economic integration.

A new future for South-East youths

For Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah, the gas project represents an important opportunity to reposition the region as a competitive industrial and investment destination. He commended Tinubu for establishing the SEDC, describing it as a long-awaited institutional framework for the industrialisation of the South-East.

Mbah said the investment agreement signed at the ceremony represented the commencement of the investment process and demonstrated the importance of bringing the private sector into regional infrastructure development.

“What we have just signed here today is an investment agreement, meaning that investment has commenced,” the governor said.

He described the financial arrangement as an innovative model that could bring together government institutions, private investors and other development partners to finance critical infrastructure.

According to him, the project aligns with the long-standing aspiration of the South-East governors to establish a common economic market and industrialise the region collectively. He said the project would create opportunities for young people to build their futures within the region rather than migrate elsewhere in search of employment.

“Before now, it was our young people running out of the region in search of greener pastures. But with what we have now, our young people can sit back and find their future here in the region,” he said.

Mbah further disclosed that research had indicated the existence of significant unidentified gas deposits in Enugu State, expressing optimism that the proposed infrastructure would provide opportunities for their future utilisation.

Governors rally behind the project

The other South East states also expressed support for the initiative, with their representatives highlighting the potential benefits to manufacturing, employment and regional economic development.

Imo State Deputy Governor, Lady Chinyere Ihuoma Ekomaru, described the project as timely, particularly with the growing interest of companies in accessing gas from the Assa North-Ohaji facility.

Anambra State Deputy Governor, Dr Onyekachukwu Ibezim, urged host communities along the pipeline corridors to support the project, stressing the importance of community participation in its successful implementation.

He said that Anambra state is also planning for future population growth and the infrastructure requirements that would accompany increased economic activities.

“We will clap for you when we begin to feel the impact of what you are doing,” Ibezim told the commission, emphasizing that the project’s success would ultimately be measured by its tangible benefits.

Ebonyi State Deputy Governor, Mrs. Patricia Obila, described energy as fundamental to industrial development, noting that inadequate power supply had contributed to the decline of several enterprises in the region.

She expressed hope that the proposed gas infrastructure would help revive moribund industries and create employment opportunities.

Obila assured the project promoters of Ebonyi State’s support, particularly in facilitating the development of the pipeline within the state.

Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Regional Development, Dr. Mary Ogbe, described the SEDC as an important institution for improving the living standards of people in the region.

She assured the governors that the commission was established to complement their development efforts rather than compete with state governments. She also encouraged investors to take advantage of the emerging opportunities.

The road to first gas: 2027-2028

While the project has attracted considerable political and commercial support, its actual delivery will depend on the successful completion of several critical stages. The Gas company has assured that procurement processes have commenced and funding arrangements are advancing towards financial close, while engineering, procurement, and construction preparations are progressing. Construction is scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2027, with the target of achieving readiness for start-up and first gas in the second quarter of 2028.

However, the project promoters acknowledge that several issues must be addressed to keep the schedule on course. These include securing the necessary regulatory approvals, obtaining licenses, completing right-of-way arrangements, engaging host communities and finalizing agreements with prospective gas customers.

Beyond the pipeline: The bigger economic question

The significance of the proposed gas distribution network extends beyond the transportation of natural gas. For the South-East, its potential value lies in whether it can stimulate a new wave of industrial investments, reduce production costs, revive struggling manufacturing establishments, and create sustainable employment.

According to President Tinubu, the ultimate measure of the project should not be the agreements signed at the ceremony but the economic activities generated by the infrastructure.

“We are not investing in pipelines for their own sake. We are investing in the industries, businesses and jobs those pipelines will make possible,” he said.

As Tinubu observed, the future the region seeks should no longer be defined by the sound of generators struggling to keep businesses alive, but by the sound of factories operating at full capacity.

For the South East, that is the promise of the proposed gas infrastructure project. The challenge now is turning that promise into reality.

Vanguard News