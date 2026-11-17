By Adegboyega Adeleye

South Africa has cautioned Nigeria’s High Commissioner, Femi Fani-Kayode, over his social media remarks following the controversy surrounding the presentation of his diplomatic credentials to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The country’s Department of International Relations and Cooperation, DIRCO, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, following a meeting between its Director-General, Zane Dangor, and Fani-Kayode.

According to the statement, Dangor conveyed South Africa’s concerns over the events that followed the presentation of the Nigerian envoy’s Letters of Credence to Ramaphosa, as well as his subsequent comments on social media.

The statement said, “During the meeting, the Director-General conveyed South Africa’s concern regarding events that transpired following the presentation of the High Commissioner’s Letters of Credence to His Excellency President Cyril Ramaphosa, as well as subsequent remarks made on social media.”

Dangor also recalled Article 41 of the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, which requires diplomatic agents to conduct official business with the receiving country through its Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The statement added, “Mr Dangor further recalled the provisions of Article 41 of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations (1961), which require diplomatic agents to conduct official business with the receiving State through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“In this regard, it was emphasised that all official communication should be conducted through established diplomatic channels, including DIRCO.”

The South African department further reaffirmed the importance of preserving the longstanding bilateral relationship between both countries, founded on mutual respect, friendship and cooperation.

It said, “South Africa remains committed to the continued strengthening of its strategic partnership with Nigeria and to maintaining constructive diplomatic engagement in the spirit of African solidarity and mutual respect.”

Background

The development follows a diplomatic controversy that erupted after Fani-Kayode presented his Letters of Credence to Ramaphosa at the Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guest House in Pretoria on November 13, alongside ambassadors from 14 other countries.

The former minister of aviation had accused the South African presidency of deliberately excluding his introduction and speech from the official livestream of the ceremony, alleging that the broadcast cut off around the time he was scheduled to speak and resumed only after his address.

In a post on his X handle, Fani-Kayode said he was the only ambassador whose introduction and speech were omitted from the broadcast, describing the development as deliberate.

He also claimed that he raised the matter with Ramaphosa during a photo session after the ceremony, adding that the South African President directed relevant officials to address his complaint.

The South African Presidency subsequently released a separate video of Fani-Kayode’s speech on its YouTube channel, hours after the envoy protested the omission.

However, Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, disputed Fani-Kayode’s account of the president’s intervention, insisting that Ramaphosa had merely referred him to the appropriate officials to address his complaint.

Magwenya maintained that the President had no legal or political mandate to interfere in the operations and editorial processes of the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC), describing Fani-Kayode’s handling of the matter as inappropriate.

The disagreement subsequently escalated into a public exchange between Magwenya and the Nigerian High Commission, which defended Fani-Kayode and insisted that Ramaphosa personally intervened to resolve the matter.

In its response, the Nigerian mission accused Magwenya of making provocative and diplomatically inappropriate remarks against the Nigerian envoy while urging him to exercise restraint and allow diplomatic channels to resolve disagreements.

The High Commission also called for restraint and reconciliation, stressing that its priority was to preserve cordial relations between Nigeria and South Africa.

In another development, the SABC disclosed that Fani-Kayode declined an interview invitation following his dissatisfaction with the handling of the livestream controversy, although the broadcaster said it remained open to engaging with him and the Nigerian High Commission.

The latest meeting between Dangor and Fani-Kayode marks a further development in the disagreement, with South Africa formally conveying its concerns to the Nigerian envoy while reiterating the need to preserve diplomatic relations between both countries.