A 26-year-old man in Zambia has been arrested for allegedly killing his 66-year-old mother, cutting off her head and posting a photograph of it on Facebook.

The suspect, identified as Joshua Wenda, was accused of murdering his mother, Grace Handrish, after an argument at their home in Mulenga Hills Two Compound, Kasama District, in Northern Province.

Northern Province Police Commissioner, Muleta Maata, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, saying the incident was believed to have happened between 9pm on November 24 and noon the following day.

According to Maata, the police received a report of the incident at about 1pm on November 25 from the deceased’s 75-year-old brother, Dennis Mulenga, who lived in the same compound.

Police investigations indicated that Handrish lived with Wenda and her 32-year-old nephew, Kennedy Sitali.

Maata said Handrish had reportedly quarrelled with her son on November 24 before they went to their respective bedrooms at about 9pm.

Sitali reportedly left for work at about 5am the next day, leaving the deceased and the suspect at home.

When he returned around noon, he noticed that his aunt was missing. A search of her bedroom reportedly revealed bloodstains on the floor and other parts of the house.

He later found her body in a rubbish pit behind the residence, with the head missing.

“The deceased’s body was discovered in a rubbish pit behind their residence on November 25, 2026, with the head missing,” Maata said.

The police commissioner said Wenda allegedly confessed to the killing during investigations and took officers to where he had concealed his mother’s head. A saw suspected to have been used in the crime was also recovered.

The body was subsequently taken to Kasama General Hospital Mortuary for a post-mortem examination, while the suspect remained in police custody.

Meanwhile, Zambian media reports said Wenda allegedly photographed his mother’s severed head and uploaded the image to a Facebook account bearing the name Joshua Wheenda.

The post, reportedly shared on November 24, showed the head placed on a white T-shirt on top of a refrigerator, with household items arranged around it. The deceased’s name was also written on the shirt in blood.

The post carried the caption, “Netflix guitar IV Mr. Beast.”

Another post reportedly featured an identification card bearing the name Grace Andrish, believed to belong to the deceased.

A separate upload showed a younger photograph of Handrish alongside a song by South African rapper Nasty C, titled UOK, which includes the lyrics: “Mama, you’re okay now, you’re safe now.”

The account reportedly had about 1,000 friends or followers when the image was uploaded but had grown to approximately 12,000 followers by Sunday morning, November 29.

Police said investigations into the circumstances surrounding the killing were continuing.