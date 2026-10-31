Some actors don’t love fame; they just love acting – Lolade Okusanya

Lolade Okusanya

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nollywood actress and The Unserious Podcast co-host Lolade Okusanya has said some actors are more interested in their craft than the fame that comes with it.

Okusanya made this observation while discussing celebrity privacy on the podcast, citing veteran actresses Genevieve Nnaji and Omotola Jalade Ekeinde as examples of public figures who have sought a more private life despite their fame.

“There are people like Genevieve; after all the fame, they went back into their shells. They still have the fame, but they want to go back into their shells. Omotola Jalade Ekeinde too, she went back into her shell,” she said.

According to the actress, celebrities may desire privacy, but public attention can make it difficult for them to maintain personal boundaries.

She noted that fans may still approach celebrities for photographs when they encounter them in public, regardless of their preference for a quieter life.

“Because no matter how much she still craves that private life, we will disrupt it,” Okusanya said.

She added that not every actor is motivated by the prospect of fame, explaining that some are primarily passionate about acting itself.

“Some actors do not love fame; they just love acting. But some jobs come with fame,” she said.

Her comments highlight the tension between public recognition and personal privacy in the entertainment industry, where professional visibility can make it difficult for celebrities to maintain a life away from public attention.