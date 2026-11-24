Gov. Soludo

Presents N893.4bn 2027 budget estimate to Assembly

By Vincent Ujumadu

AWKA — Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, has explained his administration’s decision to prioritise the development of a new city anchored by an aerotropolis, saying the state’s projected population growth and shrinking land space make long-term planning imperative.

Soludo spoke on Tuesday while presenting the state’s 2027 budget estimate of N893.4 billion to the Anambra State House of Assembly.

Tagged Solution 2.0: Unlocking New Axis for Sustainable Prosperity, the proposed budget represents a 16.58 per cent increase over the 2026 appropriation.

A breakdown of the proposal shows that N692.656 billion, representing 77.53 per cent, is earmarked for capital expenditure, while N200.779 billion, or 22.47 per cent, is allocated to recurrent expenditure.

The proposal has an estimated deficit of N185.56 billion, representing 20.7 per cent of the total budget.

Among the sectoral allocations, the health sector received N44 billion, the Ministry of Justice N24.9 billion, while housing was allocated N18 billion.

Explaining the rationale for the proposed aerotropolis, Soludo said projections indicated that Anambra’s population could reach 80 million by 2070, making the development of additional aviation infrastructure necessary.

He argued that the state would require at least three to four busy airports to meet future transportation demands, particularly as available land becomes increasingly constrained.

“We are prioritising the new aerotropolis to be supported by industrial, commercial and residential cities pointing to one new axis. There will be new Niger City with Awka 2.0 and innovation district pointing in the same direction,” he said.

The governor disclosed that his administration had not borrowed from any commercial bank, adding that any future borrowing would be guided by economic justification and financial discipline.

Expressing concern over the state’s revenue generation, he said the 2027 budget would be anchored on realistic and evidence-based revenue projections.

He added that the government would prioritise ongoing and economically productive projects, strengthen budget credibility and implementation discipline, and encourage private sector and international partnerships.

“We are accelerating the development of our state by securing new avenues to prosperity. Our land mass is shrinking and some critical decisions must be made in 2027 on ongoing projects,” he said.

On urban development, Soludo said the regeneration of the Onitsha and Nnewi markets would be pursued to position them as commercial and logistics hubs with more organised business environments.

He also identified security as a major priority, saying the government would give it renewed attention.

According to him, following the passage of the state police bill, Anambra would establish its police service once the President assents to the legislation.

He said the government would also deepen collaboration with local and international agencies and other stakeholders, continue the dualisation of strategic roads and complete the international pharmaceutical centre at Oba.

On education, the governor said his administration would place greater emphasis on teacher quality alongside the planned recruitment of an additional 5,000 teachers, some of whom would be deployed to mission schools.

“There is no good education without quality teachers and that is why we are placing emphasis on quality. When we recruit 5,000 more teachers, we will give some to the mission schools,” he said.

Soludo disclosed that he had forwarded three executive bills to the House of Assembly, two of which concerned specialist tertiary institutions being designed to meet the demands of the 21st and 22nd centuries.

He added that the government would begin the construction of a School of Leadership and Technology to develop ethical, visionary and responsible leaders capable of competing globally.

Describing the people of Anambra as the state’s greatest asset, Soludo said investments in education, healthcare and social protection remained central to the government’s development strategy.

He pledged to sustain free education and free antenatal services, while expanding primary and specialist healthcare facilities and investing in nursing and medical education.

The governor also said the government would scale up its One Youth, Two Skills programme, strengthen district innovation centres and expand opportunities for youth development.

On social welfare, he announced plans to construct a care home for elderly citizens requiring assistance.

“Our agenda is to care for every child from the womb until old age, through free antenatal to the mother, through kindergarten, to secondary school and bursary at the tertiary level,” he said.

Soludo further claimed that investments by his administration in recent years were having positive effects on economic activities and residents’ livelihoods.

He cited rising property values and road construction across the state, saying improved road access had enabled farmers to transport their produce more easily to urban markets.

“Property prices have skyrocketed across the state and Anambra is a massive construction site. Hundreds of our farmers now bring their produce easily to the cities due to access to tarred roads across the state,” he said.

In his response, the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Dr Somtochukwu Udeze, commended the governor for his development initiatives across various sectors.

He assured that the lawmakers would scrutinise the 2027 Appropriation Bill to ensure that it addressed the needs of residents and delivered tangible benefits across the state.