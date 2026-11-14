Soludo demands reopening of Anambra court of appeal

Gov. Soludo

By Vincent Ujumadu

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has called for the immediate reopening of the Court of Appeal in the state, arguing that the volume of litigation generated by Anambra, which he said is second only to Lagos, justifies its continued operation.

Soludo made the demand during a church service marking the commencement of the 2026/2027 Legal Year of the Anambra State Judiciary.

He also urged the Nigerian legal profession to abandon imported wigs and gowns in favour of locally produced alternatives, saying the continued importation of legal attire amounts to exporting employment opportunities that could be created in Nigeria.

The special service was presided over by the Bishop of Aguata, Supervising Bishop of the Diocese of Awka and Coordinating Bishop of the Province on the Niger, Rt. Rev. Samuel Ezeofor. It was attended by judicial officers, legal practitioners and government functionaries.

Addressing the gathering, Soludo reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to improving justice delivery but expressed concern over the continued closure of the Court of Appeal in Anambra.

“Anambra, after Lagos, generates more cases. We are more deserving to have the Court of Appeal.

“The Court of Appeal in Anambra should not be closed for one day if merit and need happen to be the criteria. Come and open your court,” he said.

The governor also reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to the welfare of judicial officers and the provision of necessary infrastructure for the judiciary.

He noted that the state’s plea-bargaining initiative was helping to decongest correctional facilities.

On the need to promote local industries, Soludo challenged lawyers and judicial officers to embrace Nigerian-made legal attire rather than continue importing wigs and gowns.

“Can we change the law regalia into what is made in Nigeria? We are creating jobs abroad by importing all the regalia you wear.

“Let us eat what we produce and wear what we make. That is the way to help the economy. I wear Akwete to promote Made-in-Nigeria,” he said.

The governor, who is known for wearing Akwete fabric, said adopting locally produced materials would support domestic industries and create employment opportunities.

On security, Soludo highlighted the cooperation among the executive, legislature and judiciary, crediting the state’s Homeland Security Law with strengthening the security architecture and restoring calm in different parts of Anambra.

“We may have different branches of government, but we have one objective: the security and welfare of Ndi Anambra,” he said.

Addressing the crisis within the Awka Diocese of the Anglican Communion, the governor said his administration had maintained neutrality, describing the dispute as a private affair of the Anglican Church in Anambra and Nigeria.

He, however, called for an amicable resolution, stressing that the government’s responsibility was to maintain law and order.

In his remarks, the Chief Judge of Anambra State, Justice Onochie Anyachebelu, described the Legal Year ceremony as an opportunity for the judiciary to assess its performance and reposition itself for improved service delivery.

While commending Soludo for maintaining a cordial working relationship with the judiciary, Anyachebelu appealed for urgent government intervention in areas requiring attention.

“The Anambra State Judiciary needs help. Your presence has given us renewed hope,” the Chief Judge said.