Soludo celebrates Anambra-born U-17 Golden Ball winner, Umejiaku

By Steve Oko

Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, has celebrated Oluebube Umejiaku, the Anambra-born midfielder who emerged the Most Valuable Player at the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in Morocco.

Umejiaku won the prestigious Golden Ball award after inspiring Nigeria’s Flamingos to a historic 2-1 victory over Japan in the final played on November 7.

The talented midfielder also scored Nigeria’s decisive second goal, sealing the victory and earning the Player of the Match award in the final.

The triumph marked the first time an African women’s national team had won a FIFA World Cup title at any level.

Soludo, through his Chief Press Secretary, Christian Aburime, described Umejiaku’s performance at the tournament as superlative.

In recognition of her achievement, the Chairman of the Anambra State Football Association, General Chikelue Iloenyosi, travelled to Abuja on November 9 to receive and celebrate the young football star on behalf of the state government.

Iloenyosi commended Soludo for his commitment to sports development and efforts to identify and nurture sporting talents across the state.

He said Umejiaku’s emergence on the global stage underscored the importance of grassroots sports development and sustained investment in young talents.

The Golden Ball winner’s achievement has also been described as a major source of inspiration to aspiring female footballers in Anambra State and the South-East.

From her early football development to becoming the standout player at a global tournament, Umejiaku’s rise represents a significant milestone for women’s football in the state.

Her performance in Morocco has further highlighted Nigeria’s potential in women’s youth football and placed her among the emerging talents attracting attention on the global stage.