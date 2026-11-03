Soludo approves remodelling of Upper Iweka

By Vincent Ujumadu

AWKA – The Anambra State Executive Council has approved the remodelling of Upper Iweka, Onitsha, as part of the state government’s urban regeneration programme.

The project is expected to transform the aesthetics, functionality and land use of the area, a major gateway into Anambra State.

The Commissioner for Information and Value Reformation, Dr Law Mefor, disclosed this while briefing journalists after the weekly State Executive Council meeting at the Government House, Awka.

He said the remodelling would cover parks and other public spaces, giving the area a new look in line with the state government’s vision of a livable and prosperous homeland.

Mefor added that a detailed master plan and design for the project would be unveiled soon.

At the meeting, the council also directed the Anambra Road Traffic Management Agency (ARTMA) to issue a one-month notice to owners of abandoned vehicles on roads across the state to remove them.

The commissioner said vehicles not removed after the expiration of the notice would be impounded, taken away and scrapped by the government.

He explained that the measure was intended to eliminate road hazards, improve traffic flow and enhance the safety and appearance of roads across the state.

The council also approved the commencement of the selection, placement and training of the third batch of the One Youth, Two Skills entrepreneurship programme.

Mefor said the Ministry of Youth Development would announce the eligibility requirements and application procedures in due course.

He recalled that two batches of the programme had been completed, with more than 13,000 youths trained, empowered and mentored in over 60 skill areas.

According to him, more than 5,000 beneficiaries have become millionaires and are now training and empowering other young people under the programme’s pay-it-forward model.

“The One Youth, Two Skills initiative remains a flagship youth empowerment programme of the Soludo administration aimed at creating a new tribe of skilled, productive and self-reliant youths,” Mefor said.