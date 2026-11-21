Gov. Soludo

By Vincent Ujumadu

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has approved a N50,000 December bonus for civil servants in the state, with the payment expected to reflect in their December 2026 salaries.

The governor announced the bonus during the 2026 Civil Service Day celebration held at the Jerome Udoji State Secretariat Complex in Awka, where he also approved measures to improve the working environment and productivity of civil servants.

Soludo acknowledged the economic challenges facing workers, admitting that their current salaries were inadequate amid prevailing economic conditions.

He, however, assured the workers that his administration would only make financial commitments it could realistically fulfil.

“I understand the situation and economic conditions, that we need to be able to do something. The pay that we have all over is not enough; I clearly understand it.

“But there is one thing I also want to tell you, and that is I don’t play to the wind. Before we get into a commitment, we make sure that it is something that we will always honour,” he said.

Addressing comparisons between Anambra’s salary structure and those of other states, the governor urged civil servants to consider the different revenue bases and economic capacities of state governments before making such assessments.

He stressed that sustainable governance and responsible financial management, rather than unfulfilled promises, remained the guiding principles of his administration.

Soludo also expressed appreciation to the workers for their support during last year’s governorship election, saying he was pleased that public servants overwhelmingly voted for his administration in recognition of its developmental efforts.

Responding to three major requests presented by the workers at the event, the governor immediately directed the rehabilitation of roads within the secretariat complex, approved the establishment of an Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Centre and authorised the pruning of overgrown trees across the premises.

Earlier, the Anambra State Head of Service, Barr. Ngozi Iwouno, commended Soludo for restoring security and normalcy across the state.

She said civil servants could now attend work regularly without fear, noting that the disruption previously caused by Monday sit-at-home orders had been overcome.

Iwouno said the improved security situation had restored confidence among workers and enabled them to discharge their duties more consistently.