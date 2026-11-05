Sokoto ADC faction declares Zaki Tambuwal 2027 candidate

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

A faction of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Sokoto State, led by Alhaji Faruku Umar, has declared Hon. Zaki Muhammad Tambuwal the party’s governorship candidate for the 2027 general election, challenging the emergence of Hon. Manir Muhammad Dan’iya as the party’s candidate.

The faction announced its position at a press conference on Thursday at the Press Centre in Sokoto, saying its decision followed a recent Federal High Court judgment in Abuja nullifying the emergence of former ADC National Chairman, Senator David Mark.

Umar, who described himself as the acclaimed chairman of the ADC in Sokoto State, said the faction had reaffirmed its loyalty to the leadership of Nafiu Bala following what it described as his court victory.

He said the judgment had strengthened the faction’s resolve to uphold constitutionalism, internal democracy and the rule of law within the party.

According to him, the faction considers Tambuwal the duly nominated and legitimate governorship candidate of the ADC in Sokoto State ahead of the 2027 elections.

Umar said the declaration was intended to ensure that the party’s leadership and candidate-selection processes conformed with its constitution and democratic principles.

He added that the faction would continue to recognise Bala’s leadership and work towards strengthening the party’s structures across the state.

The faction also congratulated Bala on the court judgment, describing it as an important development in the ADC’s ongoing leadership dispute.

Umar assured party supporters of the faction’s commitment to justice, internal democracy and constitutionalism, which he said were essential to the party’s progress and electoral prospects.

He said the faction would mobilise its supporters behind Tambuwal as preparations for the 2027 governorship election gathered momentum.

The declaration challenges the position of Dan’iya, who had previously been presented as the ADC’s governorship candidate in the state, and adds another dimension to the party’s leadership and candidate-selection dispute.

Umar called on ADC supporters in Sokoto to remain united and committed to the party’s constitutional processes, insisting that the faction’s position was guided by the need to protect its democratic integrity.

The press conference comes amid the broader leadership crisis within the ADC, which has continued to shape political alignments and internal contestations ahead of the 2027 elections.

The faction maintained that its declaration of Tambuwal was consistent with its interpretation of the court judgment and the party’s constitutional provisions.

It expressed confidence that the development would provide direction for the party in Sokoto State, while reaffirming its support for Bala’s leadership.