(FILES) Italy’s Jannik Sinner reacts to beating Germany’s Alexander Zverev during their men’s singles final tennis match on the fourteenth day of the 2026 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 12, 2026. His entourage announced on October 6, 2026, that Italy’s Jannik Sinner the world No. 1, who has been absent from the ATP Tour since his Wimbledon title in mid-July, will not play again in 2026 due to a right knee injury. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE

By Enitan Abdultawab

Former world number one Jannik Sinner is set to undergo knee surgery in Finland, a development that could rule him out of the 2027 Australian Open, according to Sky Sports Italia.

The Italian tennis star could be sidelined for between three and four months following the procedure, which is expected to be performed by Lasse Lempainen, a specialist in tendon and muscle injuries.

Sinner, 25, has been struggling with persistent inflammation in his right knee, which forced him to end his 2026 season prematurely.

His last competitive appearance was at Wimbledon in July, where he defeated Alexander Zverev in the final to win his fifth Grand Slam title. He subsequently missed the North American hard-court tournaments, including the US Open, because of the injury.

The former world number one had earlier expressed hope of returning to action at the Australian Open in January, following a planned appearance at the Six Kings Slam in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in late December.

“The goal is to go to Australia; I hope to get there, and perhaps play a few tournaments beforehand,” Sinner told reporters in Milan earlier this month.

However, the reported surgery and expected recovery period have cast serious doubt over his participation in the season’s first Grand Slam.

Despite competing in only nine tournaments during the 2026 season, Sinner recorded 44 wins in 47 matches, won six titles and reclaimed the world number one ranking during a 30-match winning streak.

He also won his maiden titles at Indian Wells, Monte Carlo and Madrid, becoming the second man after Novak Djokovic to win all nine ATP Masters 1000 tournaments.

Sinner ended his season in October and recently announced his separation from coach Darren Cahill after a successful five-year partnership. Magnus Norman has been tipped to replace the Australian.