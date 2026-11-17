By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

The Federal Government on Tuesday disclosed that it is set to streamline export documentation and regulatory approvals from December 14, 2026, as part of efforts to sustain growth in Nigeria’s non-oil exports, which hit a record $6.1bn in 2025.

The reform, under the second phase of the National Single Window project, is expected to eliminate multiple documentation processes, reduce bureaucratic bottlenecks and lower the cost of exporting Nigerian products.

The Director of the National Single Window Project, Tola Fakolade, disclosed this at a stakeholders’ engagement in Abuja, saying the export-focused phase would provide businesses with a single digital platform for processing regulatory licences, permits and certificates.

He explained that the platform would enable exporters to submit required documents through one entry point rather than visiting different government agencies to obtain multiple approvals.

Fakolade said the first phase of the project, which focused on import licences and certificates, had processed more than 169,000 licences, certificates and permits since its launch.

He added that feedback from users had helped improve the platform, while lessons from the import phase would guide the implementation of the export component.

The initiative comes as Nigeria’s non-oil export earnings increased by 11.5 per cent to a record $6.1bn in 2025, while export volume rose by 10 per cent to 8.02 million metric tonnes.

The Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council, NEPC, Nonye Ayeni, who disclosed the figures, said the country exported 281 products to 120 countries, including 36 African nations.

Ayeni, however, warned that sustaining the growth would require addressing trade procedures and regulatory delays, which she identified as major challenges confronting exporters.

She said exporters often had to visit several government offices, submit identical documents repeatedly and secure multiple approvals before their goods could leave the country.

According to her, such delays sometimes result in contract cancellations, increased business costs and deterioration of perishable products, leading to rejection by international buyers.

She said the National Single Window would address the challenges by connecting relevant government agencies to a centralised digital platform for submitting, processing and approving trade documents.

Ayeni disclosed that NEPC was working with the National Single Window Secretariat to integrate its export certification registration process, currently operated through the council’s e-registration portal, into the platform.

She added that the council was also working to connect its Export Expansion Grant platform through an application programming interface to facilitate seamless processing and eliminate the movement of physical documents between institutions.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Nigeria Revenue Service, Zach Adedeji, represented by the Group Director, Transformation and Strategy, Alfred Okoh, described the National Single Window as a major reform of Nigeria’s trade processes rather than merely an information technology project.

Adedeji said the initiative represented a shift from fragmented regulatory compliance towards integrated, data-driven trade facilitation.

He reaffirmed the NRS’s commitment to providing the technical and institutional support required to ensure the project’s success, stressing that interoperability, transparency and improved exporter experience would be critical to achieving its objectives.

He expressed confidence that the targets set for 2027 were achievable if stakeholders sustained their collaboration.