Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye, popularly known as Rudeboy, has marked his 45th birthday with a social media post celebrating his musical journey.

The singer shared a video on his verified Instagram account, @iamkingrudy, expressing gratitude for another year and describing himself as a king blessed with musical talent.

The post reads, “+1, and on this day a king was born and blessed musically.”

Rudeboy, born on Nov. 18, 1981, rose to prominence alongside his twin brother, Peter Okoye, as members of the defunct music duo P-Square.

The duo became one of Nigeria’s most successful music groups, releasing hit songs including “Personally”, “Do Me”, “Chop My Money” and “Beautiful Onyinye”.

Following their separation in 2017, Rudeboy pursued a solo career, releasing songs including “Fire Fire”, “Nkenji Keke” and “Reason With Me”.

He also established his record label, Fire Department Inc. in 2019.

The birthday celebration comes months after Peter, popularly known as Mr P, announced that he would no longer celebrate his birthday on Nov. 18.

Peter announced in April that he had chosen Nov. 30 as his new birthday celebration date, describing the decision as personal.

The brothers’ relationship has remained strained over the years, leading to another split in their music partnership in 2024. (NAN)