Singer Boj shares essential items to survive Detty December in Lagos

Nigerian singer and songwriter BOJ has shared some of his essential items for navigating the Detty December festivities, advising partygoers to prepare for the heat, crowded venues and messy environments expected during the festive season.

Speaking in an interview with LSTV, the singer said the December festivities would be particularly intense, urging people to come prepared.

We linked up with Nigerian singer, songwriter, and creative director Boj [ @BojDRB ] for his Detty December ESSENTIALS and he spoke facts . pic.twitter.com/tskJV12t3C — LSTVWW (@lstvww) November 12, 2026

“Everywhere is going to be hot. I don’t know if you guys have of El Nino,” he said.

Listing his must-have items, BOJ identified a face towel as one of the most important things to carry, noting that the heat and activities during the festive period would make it particularly useful.

“First of all, you’re going to need a face towel, very key,” he said.

He also recommended wearing shoes other than white, warning that partygoers would likely encounter spilled drinks, water and crowded environments at various events.

“Personally, I also think that shoes that are not white because you’re going to be stepping everywhere, you’re going to be choked of water. Just always have that because it’s going to be a lot of drinking,” he added.

Detty December has become a major feature of Nigeria’s end-of-year entertainment calendar, attracting Nigerians in the diaspora and international visitors for a series of concerts, parties, festivals and social events.

Vanguard News