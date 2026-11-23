Atletico Madrid’s Argentine coach Diego Simeone reacts during the Spanish league football match between Athletic Club Bilbao and Club Atletico de Madrid at San Mames Stadium in Bilbao on September 5, 2026. (Photo by ANDER GILLENEA / AFP)

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Diego Simeone became the manager with the most victories in La Liga history after Atletico Madrid’s 3-0 victory over Getafe on Sunday, taking his tally to 345 wins in the Spanish top flight.

Atletico confirmed the milestone in a statement, saying Simeone had moved past club legend Luis Aragonés, who finished his La Liga career with 344 victories. Simeone reached the record in 189 fewer matches than Aragonés.

The 56-year-old said he was pleased with the achievement and pointed to the work behind it.

“It makes me happy,” Simeone said. “I don’t usually find many things to be happy about, but there is an incredible amount of work behind this.”

Atletico said Simeone has won 60 per cent of the league matches he has managed. The Argentine has led the club since December 2011, when Barcelona and Real Madrid were the dominant sides in Spain.

Asked about the criticism that his teams are too defensive, Simeone said it was a constant narrative but questioned whether defence alone could account for his record.

“This narrative that we’re a defensive team, as if we’re always playing solely to defend. You don’t win 345 matches just by defending. Is that even possible?” he said.

Simeone has also won eight trophies with Atletico: two La Liga titles, one Copa del Rey, one Spanish Super Cup, two UEFA Super Cups and two Europa League crowns. The club noted that he has won two more trophies than Aragonés did during his time in charge.

His first silverware came in 2012, when Atletico won the Europa League and then the UEFA Super Cup. He guided them to the Copa del Rey in his first full season and their first La Liga title since 1996 the following campaign. Atletico won another league title under him in 2021 and completed a Europa League and UEFA Super Cup double in 2018.

Simeone has also taken Atletico to two Champions League finals, losing to city rivals Real Madrid in 2014 and 2016. Atletico have qualified for the Champions League in every full season of his tenure.

The record was set as Atletico moved to third in the table after 10 wins from 13 matches. The 56-year-old’s contract expires at the end of the season.